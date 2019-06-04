Multiple Myeloma Disease Coverage Forecast and Market Analysis to 2024, Pharma Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



DISEASE OVERVIEW

Multiple myeloma is characterized by the infiltration of malignant, antibody-producing plasma cells in the bone marrow. Almost all cases occur in individuals aged over 40 years, and age at diagnosis has an impact on patient outcome, especially in terms of the treatment options available. Most patients will receive at least three lines of treatment, and eligible patients will receive stem cell transplantation.







MARKET SNAPSHOT



Generic erosion of Revlimid will be a major growth resistor in the multiple myeloma market.

Alongside SCT, several triplet combination regimens are used as standard treatment for patients across all lines of therapy.

The incident population is forecast to undergo a substantial 39%increase from 58,200 cases in 2017 to 81,050 in 2037.

A number of leading multiple myeloma drugs will soon face generic competition.

Pipeline candidates will use novel mechanisms of action as distinguishing factors in an increasingly crowded market.

Multiple myeloma drugs will enjoy reimbursement by US payers for the foreseeable future, while novel combinations will spur risk sharing in Europe.



SOURCE Reportlinker

