Munich Re US Celebrates 100th Graduate from University of Arizona Global Campus

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company that works with higher education institutions and employers to deliver educational programming and benefits, has partnered with Munich Re, one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance, and insurance-related risk solutions, to provide debt-free education to their employees since 2019.

Brandon Thompson, who joined American Modern Insurance Group, a Munich Re company, in 2015, recently completed his B.A. in Operations Management and Analysis. He is the 100th employee to earn a debt-free degree from University of Arizona Global Campus, through this program.

"After working as a Journeyman Electrician for 12 years, I wanted to move into Facilities and Maintenance Management," said Thompson, Maintenance Electrician. "Initially, I thought doing my degree online would be difficult. I worried that I miss the full educational experience. However, thanks to the technology resources provided by UAGC and the ability to always call a staff member, I never felt alone on my educational journey."

"On behalf of Zovio Employer Services, we are thrilled to congratulate Brandon on earning his degree," said Vice President of Zovio Employer Services Sam Fernandez. "Organizations that partner with Zovio Employer Services and UAGC to offer full tuition grants and tuition benefits have a unique opportunity to provide their employees with access to debt-free higher education."

"Over the past several years, we've seen many employees take advantage of the partnership between Munich Re US and the University of Arizona Global Campus. Pursuing a college degree while working full-time and balancing home life is not an easy task, and I continue to be impressed by our associates' desire to further develop and seek new opportunities! As our 100th graduate from UAGC, I want to personally congratulate Brandon Thompson, Maintenance Electrician, for setting a goal and pursuing it 110%. Congratulations, Brandon," said Haylee Bisig, Munich Re America Services, Talent Management and Development Specialist.

As part of the education partnership, Munich Re's US employees nationwide can earn a debt-free associate's, bachelor's, or master's degree. Additional benefits include waived first textbook, graduation, and prior learning assessment fees.

Zovio Employer Services (ZES) is part of the Zovio network. Zovio Employer Services works with more than 1,300+ companies and organizations across the country to administer higher education employee benefits. This includes full tuition grants and reduced tuition programs through the University of Arizona Global Campus. For information on how to work with Zovio Employer Services, please visit ZovioPartnerships.com.

About Munich Re

Munich Re is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. The group consists of the reinsurance and ERGO business segments, as well as the asset management company MEAG. Munich Re is globally active and operates in all lines of the insurance business. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. It offers customers financial protection when faced with exceptional levels of damage – from the 1906 San Francisco earthquake through to the 2019 Pacific typhoon season. Munich Re possesses outstanding innovative strength, which enables it to also provide coverage for extraordinary risks such as rocket launches, renewable energies or cyberattacks. The company is playing a key role in driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance industry, and in doing so has further expanded its ability to assess risks and the range of services that it offers. Its tailor-made solutions and close proximity to its customers make Munich Re one of the world's most sought-after risk partners for businesses, institutions, and private individuals.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WWASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

Contact: Alanna Vitucci

[email protected]

858 668 2586 x11636

SOURCE Zovio

Related Links

https://www.zovio.com

