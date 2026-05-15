MUSCLE MILK REFORMULATES ITS PROTEIN SHAKES WITH ULTRA-FILTERED MILK, UP TO 42G COMPLETE PROTEIN, AND NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS, FLAVORS OR ADDED COLORS

Together with Maher, Muscle Milk is introducing an immersive NYC-based experience and a national protein social media giveaway designed to cut through the protein noise and deliver what matters most: protein that helps support healthy muscles with a great taste.

A NEW STANDARD IN PROTEIN

Americans are thinking about protein more than ever, but confidence hasn't kept up. While 73% recognize its importance beyond the gym, nearly two-thirds admit they don't know how much they should be consuming each day1. Muscle Milk's reformulation meets the moment with convenient shakes made with complete protein from ultra-filtered milk with no artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors, or added colors.

Real ultra-filtered milk is a complete protein, containing whey protein, a fast-acting muscle building protein, as well as casein, a protein that is more slowly digested to support on-going muscle support. Each shake is crafted with half the number of ingredients of the previous formula and delivers the protein consumers expect from Muscle Milk, with 26 grams in the standard subline and 33-42 grams in the Pro subline. The result is a smooth, great-tasting shake that helps support healthy muscles. Muscle Milk is now the only national ready-to-drink protein shake made with high quality protein made from real ultra-filtered milk and no added colors, no artificial sweeteners, and no artificial flavors. It is available in indulgent flavors, including Chocolate, Vanilla Crème, Cookies 'n Crème and Strawberries 'n Crème.

"Protein has never been more popular, but it's also never been more confusing," said Turk Budak, Muscle Milk Sr. Director at PepsiCo. "We saw an opportunity to simplify the experience for consumers. With our new formula, we're delivering high-quality protein from real ultra-filtered milk, with no artificial sweeteners, flavors or added colors and the great taste people expect from Muscle Milk. This is the formula Muscle Milk has always been building toward; great tasting with fewer ingredients and built for how people actually use protein today."

STRENGTH REDEFINED WITH ILONA MAHER

As Muscle Milk redefines what protein is for, rugby medalist Ilona Maher brings that mission to life; championing inclusive, real-world strength that reaches well beyond traditional fitness culture.

"Strength looks different for everyone, and for me it's about showing up, building routines and staying consistent," said Maher. "I love that Muscle Milk is making protein feel simple and more accessible, because when something tastes great and fits easily into your day, it's a lot easier to stick with."

PROTEIN CLARITY, BUILT FOR EVERYONE

To show how Muscle Milk is bringing clarity to the protein space, Muscle Milk is opening the "Prodega," a free, immersive experience in Brooklyn, NY inspired by the culturally familiar bodega. The retail-inspired space guides visitors through today's crowded protein landscape, reflecting the confusion consumers face when navigating the overwhelming array of claims across the category. Guests then step into a serene environment to sample the newly reformulated Muscle Milk shakes and engage with interactive elements designed to cut through the confusion — delivering the same clarity the new formula brings to the shelf.

The "Prodega" will be open to the public on May 15 from 3-6 p.m. ET and May 16 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET at 106 N. 6th St., Brooklyn, New York. The experience is free to attend.

Those who cannot attend the "Prodega" experience in NYC are invited to visit @MuscleMilk on Instagram starting May 15, 2026 for an opportunity to get a free bottle of the new Muscle Milk shakes, while supplies last.*

PROTEIN BUILT FOR ALL

As a pioneer of the protein shake category, Muscle Milk has supported strength for nearly 30 years - from competitive athletes to everyday people balancing work, family, and fitness. The "Protein for All" campaign and reformulated lineup mark the brand's next chapter - a Muscle Milk built for how protein is consumed today, not just how it was marketed 30 years ago. New packaging features gradient tones and a stronger emphasis on protein content and flavor, reflecting both the reformulation and the brand's expanded audience.

The reformulated Muscle Milk protein shakes are available at retailers nationwide, including grocery, mass and convenience stores, as well as online. The lineup includes 11-ounce cartons and 14-ounce bottles, with multipack options also available.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+; 19+ in AL & NE. Ends 5/29/26 at 11:59 p.m. ET, or when all prizes are claimed. Void where prohibited. Terms & Conditions: https://fooji.info/MuscleMilk.

[1] Based on a survey commissioned by Muscle Milk and conducted by Atomik Research among 2,000 U.S. adults between April 27–30, 2026. The margin of error is +/- 2 percentage points.

ABOUT MUSCLE MILK

Muscle Milk offers convenient, great-tasting protein shakes and powders designed to help support healthy muscles. Rooted in the belief that strength comes in many forms, Muscle Milk empowers people to perform at their best every day. The newly reformulated Muscle Milk is the only national ready-to-drink protein shake that combines a high-quality real ultra-filtered milk protein source with no added colors, and no artificial sweeteners or flavors. For more information, visit www.musclemilk.com.

ABOUT PEPSICO

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE PepsiCo