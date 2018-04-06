DUBLIN, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Muscle Relaxants: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report categorizes the muscle relaxants market by type. Segment type include centrally acting muscle relaxants, peripherally acting muscle relaxants and facial muscle relaxant.
Report Includes:
- 94 tables
- An overview of the global markets for muscle relaxants
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Discussion of what will impact the future market, including trends, strategies and characteristics
- Insight into macro economic factors, and key mergers and acquisitions in this market
- Competitive analysis focused on key players including Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Muscle Relaxants Market Characteristics
4 Muscle Relaxants Market Size and Growth
Historic Market Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints of the Market
Forecast Market Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints of the Market
5 Muscle Relaxants Market Trends and Strategies
Muscle Relaxants to Treat Mental Disorders
Technological Advances in Anti-Aging Treatments
Growing Popularity of E-Commerce Platforms
Combination Medications
6 PESTLE Analysis
Political
Economic
Social
Technological
Legal
Environmental
7 Muscle Relaxants Market Segmentation
Global Muscle Relaxants Market, By Segment
Global Muscle Relaxants Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022,
Centrally Acting Muscle Relaxants
Market Characteristics
Peripherally Acting Muscle Relaxants
Market Characteristics
Facial Muscle Relaxant
Market Characteristics
8 Muscle Relaxants Market Regional and Country Analysis
Global Muscle Relaxants Market, By Region
Global Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Region
Global Muscle Relaxants Market Segmentation, By Region, 2017
Global Muscle Relaxants Market, By Country
Global Muscle Relaxants Market, Historic and Forecast, By Country
Global Muscle Relaxants Market Segmentation, 2017, By Country
9 Global Muscle Relaxants Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
Global Per Capita Average Muscle Relaxants Market Expenditure
10 Asia-Pacific Muscle Relaxants Market
Asia-Pacific Muscle Relaxants Market Overview
Region Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Customer Information
Government Initiatives
Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
Asia-Pacific Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017
Asia-Pacific Muscle Relaxants Market Forecast Market
Asia-Pacific Muscle Relaxants Market, By Segment
11 Asia-Pacific Muscle Relaxants Market: Country Analysis
China Muscle Relaxants Market Overview
Country Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Customer Information
Government Initiatives
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
China Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017
China Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022
China Market Size, By Segment
China Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
India Muscle Relaxants Market Overview
Country Information
Region Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Customer Information
Government Initiatives
Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
India Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017
India Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022
India Market Size, By Segment
India Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
Japan Muscle Relaxants Market Overview
Country Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Customer Information
Government Initiatives
Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
Japan Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017
Japan Muscle Relaxants Market Forecast, 2017-2022
Japan Market Size, By Segment
Japan Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
Australia Muscle Relaxants Market
Australia Muscle Relaxants Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
Australia Muscle Relaxants Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Australia Market Size, By Segment
Australia Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
12 Western Europe Muscle Relaxants Market
Western European Muscle Relaxants Market Overview
Region Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Industries Information
Government Initiatives
Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
Western Europe Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017
Western Europe Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Western Europe Market Size, By Segment
Western Europe Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
13 Western Europe Muscle Relaxants Market: Country Analysis
UK Muscle Relaxants Market Overview
Country Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Industries Information
Government Initiatives
Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
UK Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017
UK Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022
UK Market Size, By Segment
UK Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
Germany Muscle Relaxants Market
Germany Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017
Germany Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Germany Market Size, By Segment
Germany Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
France Muscle Relaxants Market
France Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017
France Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022
France Market Size, By Segment
France Muscle Relaxants Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022
Italy Muscle Relaxants Market
Italy Muscle Relaxants Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
Italy Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Italy Market Size, By Segment
Italy Muscle Relaxants Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022,
Spain Muscle Relaxants Market
Spain Muscle Relaxants Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
Spain Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Spain Market Size, By Segment
Spain Muscle Relaxants Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022
14 Eastern Europe Muscle Relaxants Market
Eastern European Muscle Relaxants Market Overview
Region Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Customer Information
Government Initiatives
Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Major Associations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Competitive Landscape
Eastern Europe Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017
Eastern Europe Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Eastern Europe Market Size, By Segment
Eastern Europe Muscle Relaxants Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022
15 Eastern Europe Muscle Relaxants Market: Country Analysis
Russia Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017
Russia Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Russia Market Size, By Segment
Russia Muscle Relaxants Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022
16 North America Muscle Relaxants Market
North America Muscle Relaxants Market Overview
Region Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Industries Information
Government Initiatives
Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
North America Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017
North America Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022
North America Market Size, By Segment
North America Muscle Relaxants Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022
17 North America Muscle Relaxants Market: Country Analysis
USA Muscle Relaxants Market
USA Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017
USA Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022
USA Market Size, By Segment
USA Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
18 South America Muscle Relaxants Market
South America Muscle Relaxants Market Overview
Region Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Industries Information
Government Initiatives
Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Associations
Major Companies
South America Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017
South America Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022
South America Market Size, By Segment
South America Muscle Relaxants Historic and Forecast Market, By Segment, 2013-2022
19 South America Muscle Relaxants Market: Country Analysis
Brazil Muscle Relaxants Market
Brazil Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2016
Brazil Muscle Relaxants Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Brazil Market Size, By Segment
Brazil Muscle Relaxants Historic and Forecast Market, By Segment, 2013-2022,
20 Middle East Muscle Relaxants Market
Middle Muscle Relaxants Market Overview
Region Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Customer Information
Government Initiatives
Regulatory Bodies
Regulations
Major Associations
Import and Export Duties
Taxes Levied
Competitive Landscape
Middle East Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017
Middle East Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Middle East Market Size, By Segment
Middle East Muscle Relaxants Historic and Forecast Market, By Segment, 2013-2022
21 Africa Muscle Relaxants Market
Africa Muscle Relaxants Market Overview
Region Information
Market Information
Background Information
End User Customer Information
Government Initiatives
Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects
Regulations
Regulatory Bodies
Taxes Levied
Major Associations
Major Companies
Africa Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017
Africa Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Africa Market Size, By Segment
Africa Muscle Relaxants Historic and Forecast Market, By Segment, 2013-2022,
22 Muscle Relaxants Market Customer Information
Move Forward Low Back Pain Survey
Uganda has a Higher Prevalence of Cerebral Palsy
Prevalence of Neurodevelopment Disorder in Children of High-Income Countries
Multiple Sclerosis Relapse is underreported
Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders
People Plan to Spend Their Tax Refund on Botox and Fillers
80% of Plastic Surgeons in the US Affected with Musculoskeletal Injuries
Medical Marijuana- A Treatment Option for Multiple Sclerosis
Prevalence of Low Back Pain in India
23 Muscle Relaxants Market Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles
Mylan N.V.
Novartis AG
Pfizer
Sanofi S.A.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
24 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Muscle Relaxants Market
Actavis Acquired Allergan
Allergan Acquired Kythera Biopharmaceuticals
Endo Health Solutions Acquired Boca Pharmacal
Novartis Acquired Spinifex Pharmaceuticals
25 Appendix
NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report
Muscle Relaxants
Research Methodology
26 References
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wgvr38/muscle_relaxants?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/muscle-relaxants-global-markets-to-2022-300625524.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article