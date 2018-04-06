Muscle Relaxants: Global Markets to 2022

This research report categorizes the muscle relaxants market by type. Segment type include centrally acting muscle relaxants, peripherally acting muscle relaxants and facial muscle relaxant.

Report Includes:

94 tables

An overview of the global markets for muscle relaxants

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Discussion of what will impact the future market, including trends, strategies and characteristics

Insight into macro economic factors, and key mergers and acquisitions in this market

Competitive analysis focused on key players including Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Summary and Highlights



3 Muscle Relaxants Market Characteristics



4 Muscle Relaxants Market Size and Growth

Historic Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints of the Market

Forecast Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints of the Market



5 Muscle Relaxants Market Trends and Strategies

Muscle Relaxants to Treat Mental Disorders

Technological Advances in Anti-Aging Treatments

Growing Popularity of E-Commerce Platforms

Combination Medications



6 PESTLE Analysis

Political

Economic

Social

Technological

Legal

Environmental



7 Muscle Relaxants Market Segmentation

Global Muscle Relaxants Market, By Segment

Global Muscle Relaxants Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022,

Centrally Acting Muscle Relaxants

Market Characteristics

Peripherally Acting Muscle Relaxants

Market Characteristics

Facial Muscle Relaxant

Market Characteristics



8 Muscle Relaxants Market Regional and Country Analysis

Global Muscle Relaxants Market, By Region

Global Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Region

Global Muscle Relaxants Market Segmentation, By Region, 2017

Global Muscle Relaxants Market, By Country

Global Muscle Relaxants Market, Historic and Forecast, By Country

Global Muscle Relaxants Market Segmentation, 2017, By Country



9 Global Muscle Relaxants Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

Global Per Capita Average Muscle Relaxants Market Expenditure



10 Asia-Pacific Muscle Relaxants Market

Asia-Pacific Muscle Relaxants Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Customer Information

Government Initiatives

Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

Asia-Pacific Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017

Asia-Pacific Muscle Relaxants Market Forecast Market

Asia-Pacific Muscle Relaxants Market, By Segment



11 Asia-Pacific Muscle Relaxants Market: Country Analysis

China Muscle Relaxants Market Overview

Country Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Customer Information

Government Initiatives

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

China Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017

China Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022

China Market Size, By Segment

China Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment

India Muscle Relaxants Market Overview

Country Information

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Customer Information

Government Initiatives

Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

India Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017

India Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022

India Market Size, By Segment

India Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment

Japan Muscle Relaxants Market Overview

Country Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Customer Information

Government Initiatives

Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

Japan Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017

Japan Muscle Relaxants Market Forecast, 2017-2022

Japan Market Size, By Segment

Japan Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment

Australia Muscle Relaxants Market

Australia Muscle Relaxants Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Australia Muscle Relaxants Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Australia Market Size, By Segment

Australia Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment



12 Western Europe Muscle Relaxants Market

Western European Muscle Relaxants Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Industries Information

Government Initiatives

Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

Western Europe Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017

Western Europe Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Western Europe Market Size, By Segment

Western Europe Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment



13 Western Europe Muscle Relaxants Market: Country Analysis

UK Muscle Relaxants Market Overview

Country Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Industries Information

Government Initiatives

Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

UK Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017

UK Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022

UK Market Size, By Segment

UK Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment

Germany Muscle Relaxants Market

Germany Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017

Germany Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Germany Market Size, By Segment

Germany Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment

France Muscle Relaxants Market

France Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017

France Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022

France Market Size, By Segment

France Muscle Relaxants Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022

Italy Muscle Relaxants Market

Italy Muscle Relaxants Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Italy Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Italy Market Size, By Segment

Italy Muscle Relaxants Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022,

Spain Muscle Relaxants Market

Spain Muscle Relaxants Market Historic Market, 2013-2017

Spain Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Spain Market Size, By Segment

Spain Muscle Relaxants Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022



14 Eastern Europe Muscle Relaxants Market

Eastern European Muscle Relaxants Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Customer Information

Government Initiatives

Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Major Associations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Competitive Landscape

Eastern Europe Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017

Eastern Europe Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Eastern Europe Market Size, By Segment

Eastern Europe Muscle Relaxants Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022



15 Eastern Europe Muscle Relaxants Market: Country Analysis

Russia Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017

Russia Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Russia Market Size, By Segment

Russia Muscle Relaxants Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022



16 North America Muscle Relaxants Market

North America Muscle Relaxants Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Industries Information

Government Initiatives

Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

North America Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017

North America Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022

North America Market Size, By Segment

North America Muscle Relaxants Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022



17 North America Muscle Relaxants Market: Country Analysis

USA Muscle Relaxants Market

USA Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017

USA Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022

USA Market Size, By Segment

USA Muscle Relaxants Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Segment



18 South America Muscle Relaxants Market

South America Muscle Relaxants Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Industries Information

Government Initiatives

Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Associations

Major Companies

South America Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017

South America Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022

South America Market Size, By Segment

South America Muscle Relaxants Historic and Forecast Market, By Segment, 2013-2022



19 South America Muscle Relaxants Market: Country Analysis

Brazil Muscle Relaxants Market

Brazil Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2016

Brazil Muscle Relaxants Market Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Brazil Market Size, By Segment

Brazil Muscle Relaxants Historic and Forecast Market, By Segment, 2013-2022,



20 Middle East Muscle Relaxants Market

Middle Muscle Relaxants Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Customer Information

Government Initiatives

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Major Associations

Import and Export Duties

Taxes Levied

Competitive Landscape

Middle East Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017

Middle East Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Middle East Market Size, By Segment

Middle East Muscle Relaxants Historic and Forecast Market, By Segment, 2013-2022



21 Africa Muscle Relaxants Market

Africa Muscle Relaxants Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

End User Customer Information

Government Initiatives

Major Contracts/ Research and Development Projects

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Taxes Levied

Major Associations

Major Companies

Africa Muscle Relaxants Historic Market, 2013-2017

Africa Muscle Relaxants Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Africa Market Size, By Segment

Africa Muscle Relaxants Historic and Forecast Market, By Segment, 2013-2022,



22 Muscle Relaxants Market Customer Information

Move Forward Low Back Pain Survey

Uganda has a Higher Prevalence of Cerebral Palsy

Prevalence of Neurodevelopment Disorder in Children of High-Income Countries

Multiple Sclerosis Relapse is underreported

Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders

People Plan to Spend Their Tax Refund on Botox and Fillers

80% of Plastic Surgeons in the US Affected with Musculoskeletal Injuries

Medical Marijuana- A Treatment Option for Multiple Sclerosis

Prevalence of Low Back Pain in India



23 Muscle Relaxants Market Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



24 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Muscle Relaxants Market

Actavis Acquired Allergan

Allergan Acquired Kythera Biopharmaceuticals

Endo Health Solutions Acquired Boca Pharmacal

Novartis Acquired Spinifex Pharmaceuticals



25 Appendix

NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report

Muscle Relaxants

Research Methodology



26 References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wgvr38/muscle_relaxants?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/muscle-relaxants-global-markets-to-2022-300625524.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

