Music City REI of Nashville, TN Helps Nonprofit The Little Pantry That Could Provide, Produce and Shelf Stable Items Through Generous Donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Music City REI is a local investment firm that provides solutions to homeowners that need to sell their houses fast. They may need a cash buying service such as Music City REI if the seller has to relocate out of the area quickly. If a seller can't afford much-needed repairs on a home Music City REI will purchase the home for cash in 2-3 weeks. If a loved one passes away and leaves behind a property no one wants, Music City REI can help by buying the house as-is and even paying closing costs.

2021 was a challenging year for so many families. So the owner of Music City REI, James Fineman, thought about ways his company could help families struggling in Nashville, TN. That was when they came across a charity that helps thousands of people a year by providing produce and shelf-stable items such as beans, rice, canned goods, cereal, and much more. The Little Pantry That Could was established in 2010. They are set up like a free grocery store. They distribute fresh produce, shelf-stable foods, and basic necessities every Saturday morning from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Want to give? The Little Pantry That Could is a 501(c)3, and donations are tax-deductible. They can accept your instant gift through PayPal or check at PO Box 90932 Nashville, TN 30209 or Call or Text: (615) 260-5769 for more info.

Need to get out of a problem house fast? Music City REI can help by buying homes in any condition in Nashville TN, Madison TN, Antioch TN, and surrounding cities. There are no commissions or fees and no obligation whatsoever. Start by providing them a bit of information about the property; call 615-685-5613.

