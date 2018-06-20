Must Haves For Safe, Summer Skin Essentials

Before you get caught up in end-of-school activities, camp and vacations plans, prepare for summer with some guidance from an expert! Lifestyle and parenting expert Colleen Burns, shares her tips on what you should keep, what you should throw away, and what you should stock up on.

Carpe Diem Bag : Keep what we like to call a Spontaneity or Carpe Diem bag by the door. This is a tote that includes all the essentials so we can quickly leave the house for a day excursion. If you're a beach, or boat, or park or hiking family, pack appropriate items, but always include sunscreen, water bottles, insect spray, anti-bacterial wipes, diapers if needed, and because moms always think of themselves last—sunglasses, pantiliners and maybe some lipstick. And here's something fun and entertaining—retro instant cameras are huge this summer.

: Keep what we like to call a Spontaneity or bag by the door. This is a tote that includes all the essentials so we can quickly leave the house for a day excursion. If you're a beach, or boat, or park or hiking family, pack appropriate items, but always include sunscreen, water bottles, insect spray, anti-bacterial wipes, diapers if needed, and because moms always think of themselves last—sunglasses, pantiliners and maybe some lipstick. And here's something fun and entertaining—retro instant cameras are huge this summer. Fun in the Sun: Medical research has shown Aloe Vera can help heal the skin quicker, but of course prevention is better. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using an SPF of at least 30 and reapplying every two hours. Check the label, you're looking for "Broad Spectrum" protection. And new studies have shown using what are called Heliocare supplements can actually help protect your skin from sun damage from the inside out. Olive Oil, and its healthy fatty acids has a similar effect. The Mayo Clinic says sunscreen can be effective for up to three years, so if your bottle doesn't have an expiration date, be sure to mark the bottle with the purchase date. Of course, if you're using the correct amount of sunscreen your bottle shouldn't last long. A shot glass sized amount for your body and a dime sized amount for your face.

Medical research has shown Aloe Vera can help heal the skin quicker, but of course prevention is better. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using an SPF of at least 30 and reapplying every two hours. Check the label, you're looking for "Broad Spectrum" protection. And new studies have shown using what are called Heliocare supplements can actually help protect your skin from sun damage from the inside out. Olive Oil, and its healthy fatty acids has a similar effect. The Mayo Clinic says sunscreen can be effective for up to three years, so if your bottle doesn't have an expiration date, be sure to mark the bottle with the purchase date. Of course, if you're using the correct amount of sunscreen your bottle shouldn't last long. A shot glass sized amount for your body and a dime sized amount for your face. Chill Out: If you're trying to stay cool, first drink plenty of water. A lack of water is not only dangerous but it can make you crave food when you're not actually hungry. Check clothing labels for SPF and fabric content. Breathable cotton clothing will help keep you cool. Breathability is also important in feminine hygiene and incontinence products, especially in the hot summer months keeping your intimate areas comfortable and cool is key. Technology has come a long way. To find products with breathable technology, look for Dri-Fit™ Pads or Dri-Fit™ Liners or labels that indicate 10 times more breathable on these products. That's 10 times more breathable than the leading brands!* And even better, this technology is only found in store brand products, so you're paying less for a much better product.

Look for the Dri-Fit™ logo on store brand feminine hygiene and incontinence products, but you can find out more about this technology and where to buy products at MadewithDriFit.com

*based on laboratory testing of the barrier layer of leading bladder control pads, maxi pads, and ultra-thin maxi pads

Dri-Fit TM and Dri-Fit design logo are trademarks of First Quality Retail Services, LLC. Used under license. Seal of Cotton and cotton enhanced TM are trademarks of Cotton Incorporated. The topsheet of this product contains minimum 15% cotton

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/must-haves-for-safe-summer-skin-essentials-300668905.html

SOURCE First Quality Enterprises, Inc.