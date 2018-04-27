MutualFirst Financial Announces First Quarter Earnings

Including the one-time merger related expenses, net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $4.0 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per common share. Annualized return on average assets was 0.93% and return on average tangible common equity was 10.53% for the first quarter of 2018.

On February 28, 2018, MutualFirst Financial, Inc. closed its acquisition of Universal Bancorp and merged Universal's wholly owned subsidiary, BloomBank, into MutualFirst Financial's wholly owned subsidiary, MutualBank. At closing, this acquisition increased total assets by approximately $398 million, total investments by $88 million, total loans by $253 million and total deposits by $315 million. The initial goodwill generated by the acquisition was $22 million and a core deposit intangible of $4.5 million.

"We believe our expansion into central and southern Indiana, through this acquisition, allows us to continue the momentum we have created over the last several years," said David W. Heeter, President and CEO.

Balance Sheet

Assets increased $407 million as of March 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017 primarily due to the acquisition of Universal. The gross loan portfolio increased by $269 million primarily due to acquiring a $253 million net loan portfolio in the first quarter of 2018. Organic loan growth of $16 million was primarily in commercial loans in the first quarter of 2018. The mix of loans in our portfolio as of March 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017 shifted toward our desired strategic objective through the acquisition. Commercial loans increased to 45.2% compared to 40.3%, residential loans decreased to 40.7% compared to 43.3% and non-residential consumer loans decreased to 14.1% compared to 16.4%.

Deposits increased by $338 million as of March 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017 primarily due to an increase of $315 million in the acquisition. As of March 31, 2018, core deposits totaled $1.1 billion, or 70.4% of total deposits and certificates of deposit totaled $458 million, or 29.6% of total deposits. This is compared to a mix of core deposits of 69.1% and certificates of deposit of 30.9 % as of December 31, 2017.

Mr. Heeter commented, "The acquisition of Universal met our strategic objectives by providing us an increase in commercial lending, a strong core deposit base and attractive new markets with growth potential."

Allowance for loan losses increased to $12.5 million as of March 31, 2018 compared to $12.4 million as of December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans as of March 31, 2018 was 211% compared to 236% as of December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses to total loans as of March 31, 2018 was 0.86% compared to 1.05% as of December 31, 2017. Non-performing loans to total loans at March 31, 2018 were 0.41% compared to 0.44% at December 31, 2017. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.39% at March 31, 2018 compared to 0.38% at December 31, 2017. Loans acquired from Universal in the first quarter of 2018 had an initial credit mark of $4.0 million.

Stockholders' equity was $191.1 million at March 31, 2018, an increase of $40.8 million from December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to $42.3 million of capital issued as part of the acquisition of Universal. Other increases included net income available to common shareholders of $4.0 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $4.0 million, due market value changes in the investment portfolio, and common stock cash dividends paid of $1.5 million during the first quarter of 2018. The Company's tangible book value per common share as of March 31, 2018 decreased to $18.92 compared to $20.08 as of December 31, 2017 and the tangible common equity ratio decreased to 8.25% as of March 31, 2018 compared to 9.35% as of December 31, 2017. These declines are primarily a result of the acquisition in the first quarter of 2018. MFSF's and the Bank's risk-based capital ratios remained in excess of "well-capitalized" levels as defined by all regulatory standards as of March 31, 2018.

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses increased $1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The increase in net interest income was a result of an increase of $162.9 million in average interest earning assets, due to the acquisition in the first quarter 2018 and organic loan growth, and an increase of fourteen basis points in net interest margin to 3.35%.

Provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2018 was $450,000, a $250,000 increase from last year's comparable period. Provision for loan losses was calculated based on management's ongoing evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, which is partially attributable to an increasing loan portfolio and net charge offs of $300,000, or 0.09% of total average loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2018 compared to net charge offs of $200,000, or 0.07% of total average loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $4.4 million, an increase of $311,000 compared to the first quarter of 2017. Increases in non-interest income included an increase of $164,000 in service fee income on deposit accounts aided by increases in interchange fee income along with increases due to the acquisition. An increase in other income was a result of $325,000 of death benefits received on bank-owned life insurance policies. This increase was partially offset by a $135,000 decrease in net gain on loan sales due to slower mortgage loan production and a $122,000 increase in losses on sale of repossessed assets, due to losses on one former commercial relationship.

Non-interest expense increased $1.6 million when comparing the first quarter of 2018 with the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition in the first quarter of 2018. One-time merger related expenses, primarily in professional fees and other expenses, were $605,000 in the first quarter of 2018 with no similar activity in the same period of 2017.

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 12.7% compared to 24.2% in the same quarter of 2017. The reason for the decline was the reduction of the corporate tax rate to 21% and an increase in tax free income partially due to an increase in holdings of tax free municipal securities.

"We are off to a good start in 2018 and we believe that the enhancements in the first quarter will help continue the momentum that we have seen over the last several years. We believe our larger market presence, along with a strong Indiana economy, will provide us more opportunities as we continue to focus on increasing shareholder value," Mr. Heeter concluded.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the parent company of MutualBank, an Indiana-based financial institution since 1889. MutualBank has thirty-nine full-service retail financial centers throughout Indiana. MutualBank has two offices located in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana specializing in wealth management and trust services and a loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualBank also operates a wholly owned subsidiary named Summit Mortgage which operates out of Fort Wayne, Indiana. MutualBank provides a full range of financial services including commercial and business banking, personal banking, wealth management, trust services, investments and internet banking services. The Company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol "MFSF". Additional information can be found online at www.bankwithmutual.com.

Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Selected Financials

















(Audited)



March 31, December 31, March 31, Balance Sheet (Unaudited): 2018 2017 2017

(000) (000) (000) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,069 $ 27,341 $ 22,304 Interest-bearing time deposits 4,627 1,853 1,905 Investment securities - AFS 354,145 277,378 254,966 Loans held for sale 3,686 4,577 5,077 Loans, gross 1,449,426 1,180,145 1,167,325 Allowance for loan losses (12,537) (12,387) (12,382) Net loans 1,436,889 1,167,758 1,154,943 Premises and equipment, net 26,208 21,539 21,041 FHLB of Indianapolis stock 12,820 11,183 11,183 Deferred tax asset, net 10,665 7,530 11,769 Cash value of life insurance 59,209 52,707 51,866 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 1,753 733 1,035 Goodwill 23,869 1,800 1,800 Core deposit and other intangibles 4,509 127 307 Other assets 16,656 14,406 13,225 Total assets $ 1,996,105 $ 1,588,932 $ 1,551,421







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits $ 1,540,452 $ 1,202,034 $ 1,170,923 FHLB advances 230,546 217,163 218,191 Other borrowings 18,110 4,232 4,490 Other liabilities 15,935 15,221 15,219 Stockholders' equity 191,062 150,282 142,598 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,996,105 $ 1,588,932 $ 1,551,421

























Three Months Three Months Three Months

Ended Ended Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, Income Statement (Unaudited): 2018 2017 2017

(000) (000) (000)







Total interest and dividend income $ 16,748 $15,081 $ 14,109 Total interest expense 3,164 2,888 2,396







Net interest income 13,584 12,193 11,713 Provision for loan losses 450 350 200 Net interest income after provision





for loan losses 13,134 11,843 11,513







Non-interest income





Service fee income 1,564 1,819 1,400 Net realized gain on sales of AFS securities 154 255 129 Commissions 1,262 1,253 1,196 Net gain on sale of loans 635 1,162 770 Net servicing fees 150 85 101 Increase in cash value of life insurance 289 278 272 Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate and repossessed assets (68) (87) 54 Other income 449 83 202 Total non-interest income 4,435 4,848 4,124







Non-interest expense





Salaries and employee benefits 7,289 7,098 6,726 Net occupancy expenses 897 773 809 Equipment expenses 556 466 427 Data processing fees 593 622 554 Advertising and promotion 360 318 312 ATM and debit card expense 471 392 418 Deposit insurance 257 162 213 Professional fees 782 680 396 Software subscriptions and maintenance 594 541 569 Other real estate and repossessed assets 45 45 47 Other expenses 1,133 840 935 Total non-interest expense 12,977 11,937 11,406







Income before income taxes 4,592 4,754 4,231 Income tax provision 585 3,294 1,025 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,007 $1,460 $ 3,206







Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (1) $ 5,042 $5,104 $ 4,431

Average Balances, Net Interest Income, Yield Earned and Rates Paid















Three



Three





months ended



months ended





3/31/2018



3/31/2017



Average Interest Average Average Interest Average

Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/

Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate

(000) (000) (annualized) (000) (000) (annualized) Interest-earning Assets:











Interest -bearing deposits $ 21,686 $ 67 1.24% $ 21,425 $ 25 0.47% Mortgage-backed securities:











Available-for-sale 175,951 1,127 2.56 161,169 998 2.48 Investment securities:











Available-for-sale 130,858 1,039 3.18 91,578 722 3.15 Loans receivable 1,280,521 14,325 4.47 1,172,551 12,249 4.18 Stock in FHLB of Indianapolis 11,765 190 6.46 11,117 115 4.14 Total interest-earning assets (2) 1,620,781 16,748 4.13 1,457,840 14,109 3.87 Non-interest earning assets, net of allowance











for loan losses and unrealized gain/loss 108,909



97,384



Total assets $ 1,729,690



$ 1,555,224































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:











Demand and NOW accounts $ 344,426 437 0.51 $ 292,641 200 0.27 Savings deposits 157,519 5 0.01 139,435 4 0.01 Money market accounts 183,643 220 0.48 175,048 125 0.29 Certificate accounts 405,893 1,445 1.42 385,155 1,137 1.18 Total deposits 1,091,481 2,107 0.77 992,279 1,466 0.59 Borrowings 234,946 1,057 1.80 229,919 930 1.62 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,326,427 3,164 0.95 1,222,198 2,396 0.78 Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 223,763



176,455



Other liabilities 16,047



15,489



Total liabilities 1,566,237



1,414,142



Stockholders' equity 163,453



141,082



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,729,690



$ 1,555,224

















Net interest earning assets $ 294,354



$ 235,642

















Net interest income

$ 13,584



$ 11,713















Net interest rate spread (4)



3.18%



3.09%













Net yield on average interest-earning assets (4)



3.35%



3.21%













Net yield on average interest-earning assets, tax equivalent (3)(4)



3.42%



3.32%













Average interest-earning assets to











average interest-bearing liabilities



122.19%



119.28%



Three Months Three Months Three Months









Ended Ended Ended









March 31, December 31, March 31,







Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited): 2018 2017 2017























































Share and per share data:













Average common shares outstanding:













Basic 7,810,916 7,389,394 7,332,455







Diluted 7,965,893 7,526,416 7,480,481







Per common share:













Basic earnings $ 0.51 $0.20 $ 0.44







Diluted earnings $ 0.50 $0.19 $ 0.43







Dividends $ 0.18 $0.18 $ 0.16























Dividend payout ratio 36.00% 94.74% 37.21%























Performance Ratios:













Return on average assets (ratio of net













income to average total assets)(4) 0.93% 0.37% 0.82%







Return on average tangible common equity (ratio of net













income to average tangible common equity)(4) 10.53% 3.89% 9.23%







Interest rate spread information:













Average during the period(4) 3.18% 3.11% 3.09%























Net interest margin(4)(5) 3.35% 3.27% 3.21%























Efficiency Ratio 72.02% 70.05% 72.02%























Ratio of average interest-earning













assets to average interest-bearing













liabilities 122.19% 121.44% 119.28%























Allowance for loan losses:













Balance beginning of period $ 12,387 $12,378 $ 12,382







Net charge-offs (recoveries):













Real Estate:













Commercial 53 0 0







Commercial construction and development 0 0 0







Consumer closed end first mortgage 12 24 41







Consumer open end and junior liens 0 0 0







Total real estate loans 65 24 41







Other loans:













Auto (10) 5 7







Boat/RV 131 208 143







Other 30 37 16







Commercial and industrial 84 67 (7)







Total other 235 317 159























Net charge-offs (recoveries) 300 341 200







Provision for loan losses 450 350 200







Balance end of period $ 12,537 $12,387 $ 12,382























Net loan charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.09% 0.11% 0.07%

























































March 31, December 31, March 31,









2018 2017 2017























Total shares outstanding 8,574,924 7,389,394 7,344,233







Tangible book value per common share $ 18.97 $ 20.08 $ 19.13







Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.27% 9.35% 9.07%























Nonperforming assets (000's)













Non-accrual loans













Real Estate:













Commercial $ 1,415 $ 1,107 $ 1,054







Commercial construction and development 17 - -







Consumer closed end first mortgage 3,633 3,409 3,179







Consumer open end and junior liens 223 309 286







Total real estate loans 5,288 4,825 4,519







Other loans:













Auto 11 22 5







Boat/RV 367 198 128







Other 21 16 34







Commercial and industrial 208 159 86







Total other 607 395 253







Total non-accrual loans 5,895 5,220 4,772







Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 38 31 0







Total nonperforming loans 5,933 5,251 4,772







Real estate owned 1,390 251 403







Other repossessed assets 363 482 631







Total nonperforming assets $ 7,686 $ 5,984 $ 5,806























Performing restructured loans (6) $ 913 $ 1,389 $ 1,816























Asset Quality Ratios:













Non-performing assets to total assets 0.39% 0.38% 0.37%







Non-performing loans to total loans 0.41% 0.44% 0.41%







Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 211% 236% 259%







Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable 0.86% 1.05% 1.06%









































Three Months Three Months Three Months









Ended Ended Ended









March 31, December 31, March 31,







Non-GAAP Measurements (7) 2018 2017 2017























Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 191,062 $ 150,282 $ 142,598







Less: Intangible assets 28,378 1,927 2,107







Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 162,684 $ 148,355 $ 140,491























Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,996,105 $ 1,588,932 $ 1,551,421







Less: Intangible assets 28,378 1,927 2,107







Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,967,727 $ 1,587,005 $ 1,549,314























Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.27% 9.35% 9.07%























Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 22.28 $ 20.34 $ 19.42







Less: Effect of intangible assets 3.31 0.26 0.29







Tangible book value per common share $ 18.97 $ 20.08 $ 19.13























Return on average stockholders' equity (GAAP) 9.81% 3.84% 9.09%







Add: Effect of intangible assets 0.72% 0.05% 0.14%







Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10.53% 3.89% 9.23%























Total tax free interest income (GAAP)













Loans receivable $ 100 $ 104 $ 107







Investment securities 944 743 647







Total tax free interest income $ 1,044 $ 847 $ 754







Total tax free interest income, gross (at 21%, or 34% prior to 2018) $ 1,322 $ 1,283 $ 1,142























Net interest margin, tax equivalent (non-GAAP)













Net interest income (GAAP) $ 13,584 $ 12,193 $ 11,713







Add: Tax effect tax free interest income (3) 278 436 388







Net interest income (non-GAAP) 13,862 12,629 12,101







Divided by: Average interest-earning assets 1,620,871 1,489,596 1,457,840







Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.42% 3.39% 3.32%























One-time merger related expenses













Non-tax deductible $ 220











Tax deductible 385











Total one-time merger related expenses $ 605











Subract tax benefit 81











Net one-time merger related expenses $ 524











Net income (GAAP) 4,007











Net income with out one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ 4,531



























Adjusted diluted earnings per share













Net income without one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ 4,531











Average diluted shares 7,965,893











Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.57



























Adjusted return on assets













Net income with out one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ 4,531











Average assets 1,729,690











Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.05%



























Adjusted return on tangible common equity













Net income with out one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ 4,531











Average tangible common equity 152,276











Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 11.90%



























Ratio Summary:













Return on average equity 9.81% 3.84% 9.09%







Return on average tangible common equity 10.53% 3.89% 9.23%







Return on average assets 0.93% 0.37% 0.82%







Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.27% 9.35% 9.07%







Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.42% 3.39% 3.32%























(1) Pre-tax pre-provision income is calculated by taking net income available to common shareholders and adding income tax provision and provision for loan losses.

















(2) Calculated net of deferred loan fees, loan discounts, loans in process and loss reserves.



























(3) Tax equivalent margin is calculated by taking non-taxable interest and grossing up by 21% applicable tax rate for 2018 and 34% applicable tax rate prior to 2018.

















(4) Ratios for the three month periods have been annualized.





























(5) Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.





























(6) Performing restructured loans are excluded from non-performing ratios. Restructured loans that are on non-accrual are in the non-accrual loan categories.



















(7) This earnings release and selected financials contain GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding MutualFirst's results of operations or financial position. This table shows non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

