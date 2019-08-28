Myanmar Switchgear Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Myanmar Switchgear Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Voltage, By Insulation, By Types, By Applications, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Myanmar switchgear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-25.



Construction of new housing units, strengthening of the power infrastructure as well as the development of several large-scale transportation infrastructure projects such as highway projects spanning across seven regions and cities under NTMP (National Transport Master Plan) are some of the key factors which would drive the market for switchgear in Myanmar over the coming years.



Additionally, initiatives such as the National Transport Master Plan 2030 and the National Electrification Plan have been adopted with an aim to achieve full electrification in the country by 2030. In addition, increasing foreign investment for the development of energy and utilities, residential and public infrastructure sectors of Myanmar is expected to increase the sales of switchgear and in turn, boost the growth of switchgear market in the country.



The government in Myanmar continues to focus on improving the ease of doing business in the country and attracting more foreign investment. Oil and gas, power and transportation sectors in Myanmar are some of the key beneficiaries of these investments over the past few years. Additionally, with the expected increase in FDI in the country, several other sectors such as real estate, manufacturing, and tourism are anticipated to strengthen over the coming years, thereby generating more demand for switchgears in the market.



At present, low voltage switchgears dominate the overall switchgear market with the largest market revenue share primarily due to their widespread applicability across the residential and commercial sectors. Further, air-insulated switchgears are more widely used in the medium and high voltage categories while gas-insulated switchgears are expected to gain higher market share over the coming years.



The report comprehensively covers Myanmar switchgear market by voltage, insulation, types, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size and Market Forecast, until 2025

Historical Data of Myanmar Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

Myanmar Switchgear Market Share, By Regions

Historical Data of Myanmar Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Myanmar Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues until 2025

Historical Data of Myanmar Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Myanmar Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume until 2025

Historical Data of Myanmar High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Myanmar High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume until 2025

Historical Data of Myanmar Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, By Applications

Market Size & Forecast of Myanmar Switchgear Market Revenues until 2025, By Applications

Historical & Forecast Data of Myanmar Switchgear Regional Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2025

Market Drivers and Restraints

Myanmar Switchgear Market Trends Evolution

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By Players

Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations

Myanmar Switchgear Markets Covered:



By Voltage:

Low Voltage Switchgear (<_1 />

Medium Voltage Switchgear (1.1 kV - 36 kV)

High Voltage Switchgears (>36 kV)

By Insulation:

Medium Voltage Switchgear:

Air Insulated



Gas Insulated



Others (Hybrid, Oil)

High Voltage Switchgear:

Air Insulated



Gas Insulated



Others (Hybrid, Oil)

By Types:

Low Voltage Switchgear:

MCB



MCCB



C&R



ACB



COS



Others (Distribution Boards, RCB, ELCB)

Medium Voltage Switchgear:

Indoor Switchgear (ISG)



Outdoor Switchgear (OSG)



Others (RMU, CSS)

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Power Utilities

Others (Transportation infrastructure etc.)

By Regions:

Northern

Southern

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Asia General Holdings Co. Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

General Electric Company

Khin Maung Nyunt Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Legrand SA

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Super Mega Engineering Co. Ltd.

