Myanmar UPS Systems Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Myanmar UPS Systems Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by kVA Rating, by Phases, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Myanmar UPS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-25.
Significant growth across the construction sector on account of rising demand for commercial office space, a new hotel and BFSI infrastructures are anticipated to drive the growth of UPS in Myanmar over the coming years. Additionally, a growing number of industries and the development of Special Economic Zones across the country would further fuel the demand for UPS in the country.
Increasing consumption of power across all segments such as industrial, commercial and residential sectors would help the market of UPS to witness significant growth over the next six years. Further, rapid growing information & technology industry along with a rising number of hotels under the hospitality sector across the country is anticipated to offer a new avenue of applications for the UPS market during 2019-25.
Amongst all the applications, the commercial application captured the highest market revenue share in the overall market in 2018. In the commercial sector, the BFSI, Commercial office spaces and Hospitality segments were the major revenue generating applications and are expected to maintain their dominance during the forecast period on account of the government emphasis on developing the country's social infrastructure.
The report thoroughly covers the market by kVA rating, phases, applications and regions. The outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Markets Covered
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By kVA Ratings
- Up to 1 kVA
- 1.1 kVA - 10 kVA
- 10.1 kVA - 50 kVA
- 50.1 kVA - 100 kVA
- Above 100 kVA
By Phases
- 1-Phase
- 3-Phase
By Applications
- Commercial
- Offices
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- BFSI
- Data Centers
- Others (Retail, Government Buildings, Transportation Infrastructure)
- Industrial
- Residential
By Regions
- Northern
- Southern
Company Profiles
- ABB Limited (Myanmar Branch)
- Delta Electronics (Myanmar) Company Limited
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd (Myanmar Branch Office)
- GE Myanmar
- Schneider Electric SE
- Socomec Group S.A
- Vertiv Co.
