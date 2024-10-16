MyBlackSeed™ Invests in InstantGMP™ PRO Software to Streamline Manufacturing and Ensure Compliance

InstantGMP™, innovators in cloud-based inventory management and electronic batch record software, is pleased to announce that MyBlackSeed™, a leading private label company known for its high-quality, organic Black Seed Oil products, has chosen InstantGMP™ EBR software to enhance their manufacturing processes and ensure full compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and FDA regulations.

CARY, N.C., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstantGMP™, innovators in cloud-based inventory management and electronic batch record software, is pleased to announce that MyBlackSeed™, a leading private label company known for its high-quality, organic Black Seed Oil products, has chosen InstantGMP™ EBR software to enhance their manufacturing processes and ensure full compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and FDA regulations.

A Canadian-based private label company, MyBlackSeed™ is renowned for sourcing 100% organic, natural, GMO-free black seeds to deliver cold-pressed oils of the highest quality. These oils are extracted with care and cultivated without the use of harmful pesticides or chemicals, allowing consumers to fully enjoy the natural benefits of thymoquinone-rich Nigella Sativa products.

Recently, MyBlackSeed™ made a strategic investment to modernize their documentation and manufacturing processes. Previously relying on Word documents to manage batch records, the company recognized the need for a more compliant and efficient system. After evaluating several options, they selected InstantGMP™ for its cutting-edge Electronic Batch Record (EBR) and Inventory Management modules, designed to optimize their production processes and ensure compliance.

The InstantGMP INV Inventory Management System delivers real-time access to inventory data across the entire operation. This cloud-based system ensures precise tracking, reduces errors, and minimizes compliance risks, enabling MyBlackSeed™ to manage inventory more effectively.

Key features include:

Real-Time Tracking: Instantly monitor raw materials, intermediates, and finished goods. No more delays or shortages.

Specifications: determine the quality of raw materials for production and finished goods for shipment

Regulatory Compliance: Full traceability and documentation ensure adherence to FDA requirements (21 CFR Part 11, GAMP 5).

Vendor and Material Management: All data is centralized, eliminating scattered files and reducing potential errors.

Seamless Material Planning Integration: Raw materials are available when needed, reducing waste and cutting costs.

User Access Controls: Safeguard sensitive data with customized user access settings.

In addition to the advanced inventory system, the EBR module ensures full traceability throughout production, reducing documentation time, minimizing errors, and enhancing compliance.

Highlights include:

Electronic Signatures & Audit Trails: Ensures authenticity and security with comprehensive records.

Complete Integration: Batch records and inventory management in one system for seamless GMP compliance.

"With InstantGMP PRO, we've optimized our inventory management and batch production processes all while ensuring compliance," said Abdelaziz Benadim, owner of MyBlackSeed. "The real-time tracking and easy access to data that this software provides has streamlined our workflows, increased efficiencies, and raised our quality standards."

To experience firsthand how our integrated inventory management and electronic batch record software can streamline your processes, enhance compliance, and boost efficiency, schedule a demo of InstantGMP™ PRO today.

About InstantGMP™, Inc.

Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").

As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

