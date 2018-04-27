Mystery Writers of America Announces the 2018 Edgar Award Winners

NEW YORK, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Mystery Writers of America is proud to announce the Winners of the 2018 Edgar Allan Poe Awards, honoring the best in mystery fiction, non-fiction and television published or produced in 2017. The Edgar® Awards were presented to the winners at our 72nd Gala Banquet held on April 26, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, New York City.

BEST NOVEL

Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke (Hachette Book Group - Little, Brown & Co./Mulholland Books)

BEST FIRST NOVEL BY AN AMERICAN AUTHOR

She Rides Shotgun by Jordan Harper (HarperCollins – Ecco)

BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL

The Unseeing by Anna Mazzola (Sourcebooks – Sourcebooks Landmark)

BEST FACT CRIME



Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann (Penguin Random House – Doubleday)

BEST CRITICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL

Chester B. Himes: A Biography by Lawrence P. Jackson (W.W. Norton & Company)

BEST SHORT STORY



"Spring Break" – New Haven Noir by John Crowley (Akashic Books)

BEST JUVENILE



Vanished! By James Ponti (Simon & Schuster – Aladdin)

BEST YOUNG ADULT

Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds (Simon & Schuster – Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

BEST TELEVISION EPISODE TELEPLAY

"Somebody to Love" – Fargo, Teleplay by Noah Hawley (FX Networks/MGM)

ROBERT L. FISH MEMORIAL AWARD

"The Queen of Secrets" – New Haven Noir by Lisa D. Gray (Akashic Books)

GRAND MASTER

Jane Langton

William Link

Peter Lovesey

RAVEN AWARD

Kristopher Zgorski, BOLO Books

The Raven Bookstore, Lawrence Kansas

ELLERY QUEEN AWARD

Robert Pépin

THE SIMON & SCHUSTER MARY HIGGINS CLARK AWARD

The Widow's House by Carol Goodman (HarperCollins – William Morrow Paperbacks)