Mystery Writers of America Announces the 2018 Edgar Award Winners

NEW YORK, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Mystery Writers of America is proud to announce the Winners of the 2018 Edgar Allan Poe Awards, honoring the best in mystery fiction, non-fiction and television published or produced in 2017. The Edgar® Awards were presented to the winners at our 72nd Gala Banquet held on April 26, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, New York City.
BEST NOVEL
Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke (Hachette Book Group - Little, Brown & Co./Mulholland Books)
BEST FIRST NOVEL BY AN AMERICAN AUTHOR
She Rides Shotgun by Jordan Harper (HarperCollins – Ecco)
BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL
The Unseeing by Anna Mazzola (Sourcebooks – Sourcebooks Landmark)
BEST FACT CRIME
Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann (Penguin Random House – Doubleday)
BEST CRITICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL
Chester B. Himes: A Biography by Lawrence P. Jackson (W.W. Norton & Company)
BEST SHORT STORY
"Spring Break" – New Haven Noir by John Crowley (Akashic Books)
BEST JUVENILE
Vanished! By James Ponti (Simon & Schuster – Aladdin)
BEST YOUNG ADULT
Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds (Simon & Schuster – Atheneum Books for Young Readers)
BEST TELEVISION EPISODE TELEPLAY
"Somebody to Love" – Fargo, Teleplay by Noah Hawley (FX Networks/MGM)
ROBERT L. FISH MEMORIAL AWARD
"The Queen of Secrets" – New Haven Noir by Lisa D. Gray (Akashic Books)
GRAND MASTER
Jane Langton
William Link
Peter Lovesey
RAVEN AWARD
Kristopher Zgorski, BOLO Books
The Raven Bookstore, Lawrence Kansas
ELLERY QUEEN AWARD
Robert Pépin
* * * * * *
THE SIMON & SCHUSTER MARY HIGGINS CLARK AWARD
The Widow's House by Carol Goodman (HarperCollins – William Morrow Paperbacks)
The EDGAR (and logo) are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by the Mystery Writers of America, Inc.
