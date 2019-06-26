NANASP Statement on Pneumococcal Vaccine Recommendation Vote

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Nutrition and Aging Services Programs (NANASP) issued the following statement regarding today's vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on pneumococcal vaccination recommendations for adults aged 65+:

"We are pleased that members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices today at their semi-annual meeting in Atlanta, GA voted down a proposal to completely eliminate a key pneumococcal disease vaccination for older Americans. However, we have concerns that the shared clinical decision-making recommendation that was approved will lead to confusion among healthcare providers and most importantly, patients.

Pneumococcal disease is among the deadliest diseases for adults aged 65 and older, and as one of the largest national organizations dedicated to protecting that population's health and well-being, we have concerns that this change will result in more seniors contracting pneumococcal disease. Each year, approximately 18,000 Americans die from pneumococcal disease and its complications.

By changing the recommendation to "shared clinical decision-making," we understand that ACIP is trying to send a positive signal to continue vaccinations based on patient-doctor discussions. However, any change to the recommendation could lead to confusion among patients, with many seniors not being able to access a vaccine that works. It could also cause a reversal in Medicare coverage for the vaccine.

At a time when the value of vaccines is more important than ever, ACIP has sent a confusing message to the American people, and especially to those over the age of 65. With two new vaccines set for release in about two years, we had hoped that ACIP would stay the course to reassure seniors on this vital public health issue. We will continue to work with ACIP."

