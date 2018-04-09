NanoVapor Announces Disruptive Technologies to Dramatically Reduce and Manage Hazardous Fuel Vapors (VOCs) in Aviation, Oil and Gas, and Industrial markets

"We believe in providing safer degassing solutions for employees and the environment, while reducing operational costs worldwide," said NanoVapor President and CEO Rob Krotee. "NanoVapor is the technology partner that creates opportunities for companies to improve safety, reduce overall risk to people and the environment, and significantly lower costs."

NanoVapor's patented technologies can be used by airlines, O&G, and industrial companies required to manage their hydrocarbon emissions in a safer, more environmentally compliant, and economical way. "The NanoVapor team has a proven track record in the aviation and oil & gas sector, we see great economical potential for the commercialization of this disruptive technology," said Michael Corcelli, CIO of Alexander Alternative Capital GP, LLC. NanoVapor's advance vapor management system provides a significant reduction in costs and is capable of producing zero emissions as demonstrated by test data, field trials, and customer use and acceptance:

Improving workplace safety, health, and environment by minimizing venting or release of harmful vapors and reducing the risks of combustion.

Reducing maintenance costs as a substitute for, thermal destruction, carbon adsorption, nitrogen tank inerting, water filling, and air purging/venting services.

Significantly increasing asset or facility utilization by substantially reducing maintenance downtime and control device footprint. NanoVapor's suppression technology can safely reduce the tank degassing time by more than 50% (up to 90% in some applications). Since aircraft downtime, for example, can cost up to $250,000 a day, NanoVapor's system offers a compelling economic value proposition.

a day, NanoVapor's system offers a compelling economic value proposition. Reducing environmental impact. NanoVapor's products are non-toxic, environmentally friendly, and completely safe for humans, plants and animals.

Potentially decreasing evaporative product loss during transportation and storage.

NanoVapor's patented, innovative systems are used to effectively address the safety and operational inefficiencies caused by the flammability and harmful effects of organic vapors. These systems use a proprietary vapor suppressant and vapor scrubbing system, optimized for hydrocarbons such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuels, and crude oil. Benefits include measurable safety, health and economic value propositions. NanoVapor has generated global retail fuel station, aboveground storage, and marine vessel sales. Approval required for starting commercial aviation sales is expected in Q2 2018.

