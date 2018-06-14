Napa Hills® Turns Wine into Water, Expands Nationwide

CHICAGO, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Napa Hills® Vineyard Enriched Water is bringing the health benefits of red wine without the alcohol to consumers nationwide via Amazon.

Launched in Chicago in August 2017, Napa Hills is the first ever naturally-flavored water containing the antioxidant benefits of red wine, without calories, sugar, or alcohol.

Napa Hills is the first ever naturally-flavored water containing the antioxidant benefits of red wine, without calories, sugar, or alcohol. Currently available in Cherry Rosé and Peach Grigio flavors, Napa Hills contains purified naturally-flavored water with fruit notes inspired by legendary wine regions and varietals. The ingredients are sustainably sourced.

"For me, hydration and proper nutrition are key to sustaining a healthy lifestyle and a busy schedule," says Chicago-based Founder & CEO, Ellona Jarvis. "Napa Hills makes it easy for health-conscious people to incorporate and enjoy the antioxidant benefits of red wine while hydrating anywhere, anytime."

One delicious, refreshing bottle of Napa Hills delivers the same amount of heart-healthy antioxidants found in one glass of red wine.

Born and raised in Crimea, near the world's oldest wine-making region, Ellona spent four years working alongside bio-science, winemaking, and beverage-production experts in the U.S. to develop VitaRes®, the groundbreaking bioactive antioxidant blend in Napa Hills.

In addition to red wine extracts and grape skin extracts, VitaRes contains resveratrol, a naturally-occurring antioxidant found in red wine. Independent studies report that resveratrol reduces inflammation, provides cardiovascular benefits, and has anti-aging properties.

"Our customers appreciate the heart-healthy benefits in each bottle of Napa Hills," says Ellona. "They keep coming back for more because they love the great taste, which pairs nicely with their favorite foods."

In addition to nationwide sales through Amazon, Napa Hills is available across Chicagoland at Mariano's (a division of Kroger), Jewel (a division of Albertsons), Sunset Foods, Binny's Beverage Depot, Standard Market and other retailers.

"I am ready to lead a Vineyard Enriched product category revolution to support healthy lifestyles," says Ellona. "I invite everyone to relax and enjoy a glass of Napa Hills with me. Cheers! It's water!"

One 12-bottle case of Napa Hills retails for $30.00 on Amazon. Single bottles sell for $2.99 at retail.

