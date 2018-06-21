Napatech Showcases Power of Reconfigurable Computing with Software Release That Increases SmartNIC Density and Speed

With the latest software release, users of Napatech SmartNICs are able to flexibly reconfigure the network interface profile in standard servers and appliance platforms. The new software features allow users to deploy a single type of SmartNIC and dynamically configure it for use between two to eight physical ports as well as for speeds of 10 or 40 Gigabit Ethernet per port. This provides users with unmatched flexibility, extending deployments with a longer lifespan for existing cards with lower server total cost of ownership.

Click to Tweet: .@Napatech Showcases Power of Reconfigurable Computing with Software Release That Increases #SmartNIC I/O Density and Speed: https://tinyurl.com/y8xe462t #FPGA

The 4.1 release of Napatech's market-leading FPGA SmartNIC software is packed with new features and capabilities, including:

8x10G in a single server slot: With just a simple software upgrade, customers using the two port QSFP+ SmartNICs from Napatech can now get up to 8x10G in a single server slot, to be able to support two times the existing IO density required to handle higher throughput and more complex network topologies in their networking and security applications.

With just a simple software upgrade, customers using the two port QSFP+ SmartNICs from Napatech can now get up to 8x10G in a single server slot, to be able to support two times the existing IO density required to handle higher throughput and more complex network topologies in their networking and security applications. Software configurable network speeds: Customers can easily select 10 or 40 Gbps network speeds, in just seconds, through a software reconfiguration.

Customers can easily select 10 or 40 Gbps network speeds, in just seconds, through a software reconfiguration. Advanced analytics: The new correlation key features available at 1, 10, 40 and 100 Gigabit Ethernet speeds allow users' applications to more reliably calculate packet timing or latency in the network or identify routing problems. These same features can be used to implement more efficient packet deduplication algorithms.

The new correlation key features available at 1, 10, 40 and 100 Gigabit Ethernet speeds allow users' applications to more reliably calculate packet timing or latency in the network or identify routing problems. These same features can be used to implement more efficient packet deduplication algorithms. Open and Standard Support: This release of Napatech's SmartNIC software continues to keep pace with open industry standards, providing customers with confidence in interoperability with standard servers and operating systems, including full support and compliance with DPDK 17.11 (LTS), DPDK 18.02, libpcap 1.8.1 and WinPcap 4.1.3.

Jarrod Siket, chief marketing officer of Napatech, said: "Napatech pioneered the use of FPGA-based acceleration cards and software to improve the networking and security performance of standard server platforms. This latest FPGA-based SmartNIC software release continues to deliver on the promise of hardware performance at the speed of software innovation. As a result, Napatech's FPGA-based SmartNICs continue to be uniquely capable of providing customers both new features and expanded hardware capabilities on their existing platforms."

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com

No Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and maybe subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information. For details, visit us at www.napatech.com.

Investor Relations

Carsten Kaalund

+45.2780.4940

cka@napatech.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/napatech-showcases-power-of-reconfigurable-computing-with-software-release-that-increases-smartnic-density-and-speed-300669853.html

SOURCE Napatech

Related Links

https://www.napatech.com

