Nasal Polyps Pipeline Research Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights About 4+ Companies and 4+ Pipeline Drugs - Assessment by Product Type, Stage, RoA, and Molecule Type

This report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in Nasal Polyps pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

"Nasal Polyps- Pipeline Insight, 2023" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Nasal Polyps pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Nasal Polyps treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Nasal Polyps commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Nasal Polyps collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Nasal Polyps R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Nasal Polyps.



This segment of the Nasal Polyps report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Nasal Polyps therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Nasal Polyps drugs.

Tezepelumab: AstraZeneca



Tezepelumab is being developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Amgen as a potential first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the action of TSLP, a key epithelial cytokine that sits at the top of multiple inflammatory cascades and is critical in the initiation and persistence of allergic, eosinophilic and other types of airway inflammation associated with severe asthma.

TSLP is released in response to multiple triggers associated with asthma exacerbations, including allergens, viruses and other airborne particles. Expression of TSLP is increased in the airways of patients with asthma and has been correlated with disease severity. Blocking TSLP may prevent the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines by immune cells, resulting in the prevention of asthma exacerbations and improved asthma control.

Tezepelumab acts at the top of the inflammation cascade and has the potential to help address a broad population of severe asthma patients irrespective of biomarker levels. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Nasal Polyps drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 4+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Nasal Polyps. The companies which have their Nasal Polyps drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, AstraZeneca.

How many companies are developing Nasal Polyps drugs?

How many Nasal Polyps drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Nasal Polyps?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Nasal Polyps therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Nasal Polyps and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

AstraZeneca

KeyMed Biosciences

CM-310

Tezepelumab

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

