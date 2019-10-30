Nashville Residents are Heading West Saturday, Nov. 9th

News provided by

Waters-Edge Properties Inc Broker

Oct 30, 2019, 14:02 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Woodlands of Nashville is a private community just off exit 163 on I-40, about 40 miles west of Nashville. Saturday the 9th crowds will gather at 11am in the community to attend the sell-off event, learn more about the event here: www.livewoodlandsnashville.com, where they will be able to purchase properties for a fraction of current market values. The event is being advertised all over the Nashville market.

Buildings under developer cost and land less than half appraised value. 19 properties available. 3 acres worth $80,000 being sold off for $34,900
Buildings under developer cost and land less than half appraised value. 19 properties available. 3 acres worth $80,000 being sold off for $34,900

Jim Macri, the managing partner of the Woodlands, says, "The response has been phenomenal. I'm not surprised though. Properties in this community are appraising in the 80's and up. $24,900 or $34,900 is a no brainer!" Included in the offerings there are some buildings being sold for less than cost: a newly constructed Morton Building on 3 acres for $69,900 and a new 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for $249,900

Property Highlights:

  • 45 MINUTES WEST OF NASHVILLE OFF I-40
  • ESTABLISHED SECURE GATED PRIVATE COMMUNITY
  • BIG LOTS DESIGNED FOR PRIVACY
  • WAY UNDER CURRENT MARKET VALUES
  • LIGHTNING SPEED FIBER OPTIC INTERNET
  • NATURAL GAS
  • UTILITIES
  • RV FRIENDLY
  • MATURE HARDWOOD FOREST IN PRIVATE SETTING
  • EXCELLENT FINANCING

The parcels of land being sold off range in size from 2 to 4 acres and will all will be priced in the $20,000's and $30,000's. The properties will be sold on a first-come-first served basis. There will be several showing times throughout the day.

To get an invitation or to get detailed information about the event visit www.livewoodlandsnashville.com or call (888) 805-4896.

*Offered by Waters-Edge Properties Inc Broker

SOURCE Waters-Edge Properties Inc Broker

You just read:

Nashville Residents are Heading West Saturday, Nov. 9th

News provided by

Waters-Edge Properties Inc Broker

Oct 30, 2019, 14:02 ET