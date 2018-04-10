Natera To Present New Data at ACMG Annual Meeting

Natera will present three educational posters and one platform presentation at ACMG focused on prenatal genetic screening, which include findings for disorders in sexual development, patient perspectives on Duchenne muscular dystrophy carrier screening, and determination of aneuploidy rates spanning pregnancy from embryo stage to products of conception.

Thursday, April 12, 2018

10–11:30 a.m.—Poster #763: Evaluating Etiology of Possible X Chromosome Aneuploidy Cases Detected on Carrier Screening by Utilizing SNP-based Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Outcome Data. Presented by Valerie Kantor , Medical Science Liaison

10–11:30 a.m.—Poster #535: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Carrier Screening: Perspectives from Screen-Positive Patients. Presented by Carrie Couyoumjian , Genetic Counselor

4:15–4:30 p.m.—Platform presentation #42: Chromosome Aneuploidy Rates Spanning Pregnancy: Analysis of Molecular Chromosome Results in Blastocyst-Staged Embryos and Products of Conception Samples . Presented by Katrina Merrion , Senior Genetic Counselor Manager

10:30 a.m.–12 p.m.—Poster #776: Fetal Sex Discrepancy Between Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism-Based NIPT and Ultrasound or Clinical Phenotype. Presented by Rupin Dhamankar , Senior Medical Science Liaison

