National AI Strategies of Key Countries, 2019 Report - Strategies, Fundamental Reports, Initial and Emerging Stakeholders and Players
This report encapsulates the core elements of the national strategies for the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, and the United States.
These include, for each strategy, the fundamental reports and supporting documents, the scope of sectoral focus and outlines of the initial and emerging stakeholders and players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. European Commission
- Recommendations of the Commission High-Level Expert Group on AI adoption
3. United Kingdom
- AI in the UK: ready, willing and able?' report
- AI Sector Deal report
- Guidelines on AI adoption
4. Germany
- AI Made in Germany' strategic plan
5. France
- For a Meaningful Artificial Intelligence: Towards a French and European Strategy' - report
6. Italy
- Artificial Intelligence Strategy: At the Service of Citizens'
7. Spain
- Spanish RDI Strategy in Artificial Intelligence
8. China
- Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan
9. United States of America
- Obama Administration AI Initiatives
- Trump Administration AI Initiatives
10. Japan
- AI for all people, industries, territories, and government strategic plan
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mt5e7d
