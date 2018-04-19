National Asset Services Named as Asset Management Company for South Carolina Shopping Center

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Country's leading commercial real estate management companies, has been named the asset management company for Verdae Village Shopping Center in Greenville, SC.

NAS executives assume management responsibilities for the 241,548 square-foot regional open-air, shopping center on behalf of a 33-member, tenant-in-common investment group, that originally purchased the property in 2008.

The property is over 90% leased, has a strong national and regional tenant mix and is situated in a highly trafficked location. With a reputation for building property value and maximizing loan maturity options for commercial real estate investors, the NAS management team is moving quickly to fill three vacancies that range from 1,200 to 10,917 square feet.

"We are already working to restore value to Verdae Village Shopping Center for our investor clients," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder, National Asset Services. "We look forward to bringing various options to ownership, predicated on asset stabilization and value restoration."

Verdae Village features a diverse mix of 29 destination-oriented retail stores and restaurants. They include: Stein Mart, Planet Fitness, GNC, K&G Fashion Superstore, Office Depot, Olive Garden, Subway, Arby's and a Super BI-LO grocery store that is currently undergoing renovations.

About National Asset Services (NAS)

NAS is a commercial real estate management company that works with over 90 investment groups in properties of a nationwide portfolio valued at over $2 billion. The company manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide-range of asset management capabilities. They include: Real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS operates regional offices in Chicago, Illinois, Orlando, Florida and Austin, Texas.

For more information about NAS, visit www.nasassets.com.

