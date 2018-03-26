National Assistance League® Donates More Than 100,000 Books To Advance Literacy Among Thousands Of Students Across The Country

Termed Legacy of Literacy, the program was initiated by National Assistance League to help youth strengthen their reading skills to achieve academic success. Chapters raised funds to purchase books or arranged for books to be donated. Some chapters donated books to the Assistance League Operation School Bell® program which in turn were donated to youth in need. Assistance League estimates that well over 250,000 school-age students will benefit from this literacy program.

"Strong reading skills are the foundation of a solid education and career success," Susan Dolan, National Assistance League president said. "Our mission is to identify and meet local community needs. It is clear to us that an overriding need in all communities is to help students increase their literacy skills. We are thrilled that Assistance League chapters joined together for this critically important effort that will benefit so many."

Dr. Rosa Guerra, Principal of Oak View Elementary School in Huntington Beach, California said, "The Assistance League's generosity will bring a smile to our students' faces and foster their love of reading, especially when they find out they can take home a book of their choice!"

National Assistance League is part of the first wave of nonprofit organizations in America that empowered ordinary citizens to evoke positive change in their communities through long-term volunteerism. Formed in 1935, the organization's roots date back to the turn of the century when a charity-minded group of Los Angeles women used their time and resources to help people in need. Today, 23,000 volunteers at 120 chapters nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually by raising more than $57 million to fund a wide-range of community-based programs. Assistance League's signature program, Operation School Bell®, helps children succeed in school by providing new clothing, health assistance, and literacy, cultural and higher educational enrichment. For more information, visit www.AssistanceLeague.org.

