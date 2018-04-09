National Association of Realtors® Unveils New Brand and Mark for First Time in 45 Years

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Realtors® has been helping shape the real estate industry for more than 100 years, and today revealed a modern new visual identity to make its iconic brand and mark more multi-dimensional, dynamic and future-focused.

The National Association of Realtors revealed a modern new visual identity to make its iconic brand and mark more multi-dimensional, dynamic and future-focused The evolution of the National Association of Realtors' brand - redesigned for the first time in 45 years.

The new brand, redesigned for the first time in 45 years, leverages many of the familiar attributes and visual elements of the trusted Realtor® mark, including the very recognizable blue color palette, but moves the logo from a flat two dimensional image to 3-D, adding further depth, dimension and elevation to the brand.

"NAR and its members have always understood that real estate is, and always will be, a people-focused business," said NAR President Elizabeth Mendenhall, a sixth-generation Realtor® from Columbia, Missouri and CEO of RE/MAX Boone Realty. "The evolution of the Realtor® brand reinforces who we are as an organization – an unrivaled advocate and trusted resource in real estate, growing and adapting to the changing demographics and needs of today's buyers, sellers and investors. It expresses the role that Realtors® play in a meaningful and deeply emotional milestone in life, and more than simply a transaction, we are helping clients achieve their hopes and dreams."

The original "block R" logo was first adopted in 1973, when the association changed its name from the National Association of Real Estate Boards to the National Association of Realtors®. The membership mark is recognized globally, and identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the association and subscribes to its strict code of ethics. Not all real estate agents are Realtors®, and only those who join the association can call themselves a Realtor® and use the membership mark.

The newly evolved mark and logo, referred to as a "new dimension," has a contemporary 3-D cube holding a slightly redrawn but still very recognizable "R" letterform and a simple and bold san-serif typography for the association name.

"Technology, shifting market conditions and consumers are reshaping the real estate industry at a breakneck pace; and when I became NAR's CEO last fall, I vowed to lead the association into the future and ensure that our members can compete and thrive in a dynamic marketplace," said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. "The new brand embodies the association's rich history, but better reflects our forward-thinking focus and how we'll stay ahead of industry evolution and disruption and continue to lead the real estate industry in the years ahead."

NAR worked with Conran Design Group, a global branding and design firm headquartered in New York and London, where it originated over 60 years ago, to evolve the association's brand identity and mark; Conran has worked with numerous other recognizable brands, including Coca-Cola, P&G, Pfizer, Nestle, Rolls-Royce and Shell. During the nearly yearlong rebranding process, Conran conducted extensive research and focus groups of consumers and Realtors®. In early June, NAR will begin the brand transition process across its communications, as well as implement the external brand roll out to its more than 1,200 affiliated local and state associations of Realtors® and its 1.3 million members.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Information about NAR is available at www.nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom under the "About NAR" tab.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-association-of-realtors-unveils-new-brand-and-mark-for-first-time-in-45-years-300626449.html

SOURCE National Association of Realtors

Related Links

http://www.realtor.org

