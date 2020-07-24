GARDEN GROVE, Calif., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During July, the contract manufacturing industry celebrates National Contract Sewing Month recognizing all products manufactured with a needle and thread. In honor of the month, CustomFab USA is doing a series of blog promotions.

Assembling goods requires years of training and an ability to pay attention to detail. Without such work and talent, it would be nearly impossible to take an idea at conception and convert its production into the detailed and trackable steps needed for its mass production.

Last fiscal year in 2019, the U.S. textile industry supply chain—from textile fibers to apparel and other sewn products—employed 585,240 workers in the U.S. with textile and apparel shipments totaling $75.8 billion.

Millions of workers in the sewing industry cut, stitched and programed away to stock stores with a plethora of affordable soft goods. With products ranging from seat belts and EMT bags, to life-improving orthopedics and medical devices, to military and tactical gear -- one cannot go a day without coming across an item a contract sewing company doesn't make.

July's National Contract Sewing Month pays homage to all seamstresses, machine operators, designers, mechanics, and operators essential to the mass production of soft goods. The month also honors engineers, quality assurance specialists, sourcing managers, and the cut and sew geniuses who make up "the fabric" of the industry.

ABOUT CustomFab USA: CustomFab USA is a contract manufacturing and sewing services company that makes all its goods, from start to finish, in America. The company white labels products for some of the biggest names in the sporting goods, medical, military, pet, and aerospace industry and has a high-tech manufacturing facility located in Garden Grove, California. The company was founded in 1990 and currently employs more than 350 skilled employees.

