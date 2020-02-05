National Electrical Contractors Association CEO David Long Issues Statement in Reaction to State of the Union Address

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chief Executive Officer of the National Electrical Contractors Association, David Long, issued the following statement in reaction to the State of the Union Address:

"On behalf of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), I want to thank President Donald Trump for his unwavering support of the electrical construction industry and the American worker. NECA is a proud signer of the President's Pledge to America's Workers and remains committed to his vision of advanced economic opportunity for all Americans. Despite our nation's recent unprecedented economic growth, we still face serious challenges. We must work to find solutions to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and other issues central to the President's agenda.

We are pleased that President Trump outlined several significant initiatives to help our nation move forward, including support for a plan to rebuild America's infrastructure and to provide vocational training at every single high school in America.

NECA has had the privilege to work closely with the administration and continues to appreciate the President's backing of our robust industry. I thank the President for his persistent call for a bipartisan effort to improve the lives of America's workforce. The National Electrical Contractors Association and our nearly 4,000 member companies thank President Trump and his administration, and in turn, we call on Congress to work with the administration in a spirit of cooperation and compromise."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office in Bethesda, Md., and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

