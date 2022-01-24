National Financial Investigation Firm Elects Kelly J. Todd as President

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forensic Strategic Solutions is proud to announce that managing member Kelly J. Todd has been elected as president. She'll begin her role in January 2022.

Ms. Todd will take over the role of president from Ralph Q. Summerford. Mr. Summerford served as a president of FSS for 30 years. After starting the company in 1992, Mr. Summerford has grown FSS into a nationally-recognized company and one of the preeminent forensic accounting and fraud investigation firms in the industry.

Ms. Todd brings her breadth of technical, analytical and investigation skills to the position and her leadership skills to propel the company in achieving its long-term goals. Over the next 10 years FSS plans to triple its employee size by continuing working with the best experts regardless of location.

Early on, prior to a pandemic, Ms. Todd moved FSS to a virtual project environment, which allowed it to attract the best talent in the U.S for forensic accounting and investigations. Her leadership, foresight and work ethic promote individual achievement and success for the firm.

"We're thrilled to have Kelly take over as president," said Mr. Summerford. "Our clients and employees will be the real beneficiaries of her exceptional leadership. When she entered the forensic accounting world in 1999, she was one of the first females in this industry. And now for her to lead FSS is a crowning achievement. Her extensive background in this industry is incomparable. She has been instrumental in the success of the company for years and I know she will tirelessly work to ensure FSS achieves its long-term goals."

"When I joined FSS more than 20 years ago, I quickly fell in love with the fraud aspect and it's been the perfect marriage of my passions and talents," said Ms. Todd. "I thank Ralph for the opportunity he gave me so many years ago and the role of mentor he served for me. I am excited about this new role with FSS. I look forward to steering us into the next chapter for the company."

Ms. Todd was the managing member and the member in charge of forensic investigations at FSS. Ms. Todd has a broad range of forensic experience including financial and white–collar investigations, fraudulent financial reporting, accountants' malpractice, and the calculation of economic damages. She has extensive experience conducting interviews and forensic examinations for businesses and governmental and educational entities, including the second largest school district in the United States.

About Forensic Strategic Solutions

Forensic Strategic Solutions, LLC, is a national financial investigation firm that specializes in analyzing the interrelationships between people, events and data within financial records so that trends are identified and inconsistencies and irregularities are exposed. Our litigation-focused approach integrates investigative practices and advanced data analytic techniques to arm our clients with fact-based, clearly illustrated data that best positions them to resolve financial disputes in courts of law and other forums.

CONTACT: Emma Haley, [email protected]

SOURCE Forensic Strategic Solutions