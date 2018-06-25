National Fitness Directory Launches To Connect Consumers To Desired Workout

Practice will focus on the 20 million consumers that are currently searching for fitness experiences beyond their current gym memberships. Founder Joanna Stahl, fitness industry professional based in NYC, created Practice from personal experience.

"While traveling for work or visiting friends and family, if fitness is a part of your life it's a hassle to find your next workout. A commitment to "practice" was engrained in me as a life-long athlete and decades as a fitness professional. There is no all-inclusive directory for turnkey access to the growing fitness choices across the US which is something other industries like hotels, restaurants, and transportation have done exceptionally well. Practice was born to make finding fitness seamless for everyone… offering yogis to endurance athletes to dancers and weightlifters to "go to practice" whenever they want and wherever they are."

Fueled by seed investor Launchpad Digital Health and individual investors, the Practice mobile site will be updating locations and adding new features frequently providing infinite choices to always be inspired. "We have been searching to back the right entrepreneur in this relevant space for some time. Practice, with a robust business model, immediate ability to scale and led by Joanna Stahl is the most exciting company we've seen to date," expressed Mark Schwartz, Managing Partner LDH.

Join in, it's always time to go to Practice. For more information visit Go2Practice.com. Instagram @Go2Practice_Life Facebook at @Go2Practice.

ABOUT Practice: Practice aggregates all fitness options across the U.S. to create the most all-inclusive fitness search engine on the web. Operationally streamlined, gyms will share their own pricing, class schedules and general policies. The Practice database will add dimensions as fitness locations come onboard and share data and new facilities open offering fit fiends more and more options for their fitness needs.

