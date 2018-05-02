National Infertility Week culminates with release of documentary, 'The Empty Womb'

Best known as the Co-Creator (Co-Director, Writer, Producer) of "What the Bleep Do We Know," Betsy Chasse created the category of Spiritual Cinema, crafting media inspiring transformation.

Chasse describes "The Empty Womb" as so: "It's not just about infertility; it invokes a rare exploration of truly authentic communication. Women are speaking up, exploring sisterhood, teaching girls to express true feelings. In the film, Firestone inquires, 'Since when did telling the truth become bravery?'"

"The Empty Womb" project initiates a worldwide movement to unleash the silent, isolating and secretive experiences resulting from infertility.

Firestone's artwork and Chasse's film screened March 2018 in parallel with the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women by Tess Cacciatore's "GWEN."

Nation Infertility Week culminates as Firestone's work begins; in Delhi, India, she was conferred the prestigious Iconic Women Bettering the World for All award by WEF.

Firestone says, "Gender Officers such as Georgia Gage, Republic of Liberia, have expressed that girls as young as 11 are labeled infertile after months of marriage. Immediately divorced, she is stigmatized; cursed. Rejected by family and community, she is vulnerable and impoverished; easily absorbed into sex trafficking.

"United Nations NGOs don't represent her. In Ghana, Liberia, India, this child is an ignored 'issue' -- I wanted to be a biological mother. This work supporting infertile girls and women chose me instead."

At New Mexico Philharmonic's Arts and Music Festival Firestone discussed "Art as Alchemy," at the National Museum for Natural History and Science, April 2018. A licensed RScP, Firestone runs a desperately needed coaching business connecting mental health professionals (themselves biologically infertile) to infertile women.

To heal her own experience, Firestone constructed "The Empty Womb" art of her own IVF supplies. Syringes, bloody alcohol swabs, etc., are crocheted into "Baby Blankets," with titles inquiring, "Did Invitro Kill Your Marriage?" or "Are You Willing to Die for your Hearts Desire?"

Firestone's fierce, provoking, raw, despairing, enlightening museum installation, "The Empty Womb," is the first to tackle this timely topic.

Learn more: http://theemptywomb.com/.

Chasse and Firestone are brazen new voices giving rise to a global movement unleashing the silent conversation around women's infertility. Visit "The Empty Womb" Film here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/theemptywomb.

