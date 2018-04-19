National Land Partners is proud to announce the acquisition of the remaining developed homesites at Copperleaf, a luxury mountain community in Northwestern Wyoming, minutes to Yellowstone.

Copperleaf is situated alongside the Shoshone River in a jaw dropping setting in the Wapiti Valley, giving every property owner panoramic Rocky Mountain views and over a mile of blue ribbon trout stream fishing. Nearby Yellowstone National Park, Sleeping Giant Ski Resort, and Olive Glenn Country Club are all within a 30 minute drive, offering infinite recreational opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast. Cody, The Rodeo Capital of the World, is within a 20 minute drive, offering fine dining and shopping.

Renee Howes, VP of Acquisitions, negotiated the purchase with Wells Fargo. National Land Partners of Wyoming acquired the remaining 100+ homesites at Copperleaf in October 2017. Infrastructure is 100% complete, including phone, high speed internet, a state-of-the-art water and wastewater treatment facility, underground utilities, and paved roads.

"This is a rare find, owning property in this setting, so close to the Yellowstone National Park and Cody. At National Land Partners, we fully appreciate a project like Copperleaf may never be duplicated again," said Renee Howes.

Howes adds, "In addition to the location and the exceptional natural beauty of this community, it is extremely rare to find a water and wastewater treatment system at this advanced level. This brings an incredible value to Copperleaf residents."

National Land Partners plans to begin sales in spring 2018. To be among the first to receive updates and important notifications regarding ownership at Copperleaf, sign up online, www.CopperleafWY.com.

National Land Partners, a leader in premium residential property development, is backed by over a century of family experience and expertise in the real estate development industry, having sold and developed over 600 communities in last five decades. Our culture is founded on integrity and professionalism, which we proudly combine with a commitment to creating value and opportunity in today's exciting real estate environment.

