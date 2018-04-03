National leaders in genetic autism research available for interviews during World Autism Awareness Month

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- April is World Autism Awareness Month (WAAM). SPARK for Autism (Simons Foundation Powering Autism Research for Knowledge), a landmark genetic research project, is spreading the word about the importance of autism research and recruiting more individuals and families to participate. SPARK's scientific leadership is available for interviews.
WHAT: SPARK for Autism is the nation's largest genetic study of autism ever.
WHO: SPARK's scientific leadership:
- Wendy Chung, M.D., Ph.D., Principal Investigator of SPARK. Dr. Chung's TED Talk on autism's multiple, interlocking causes has been viewed over 2.5 million times. She is also the director of the clinical genetics program at Columbia University.
- Pamela Feliciano, Ph.D., Scientific Director of SPARK. Dr. Feliciano is a geneticist who has previously worked at Memorial Sloan Kettering and as the senior editor of Nature Genetics. She is also the parent of a child with ASD.
WHEN: April, World Autism Awareness Month, and throughout the year
WHY: SPARK is accelerating autism research and expanding our understanding of this common but complicated condition. One in 68 people is affected by autism, but we have a long way to go when it comes to identifying its causes and developing more effective treatments. Drs. Chung and Feliciano can provide expert scientific perspective on what we know about:
- Autism and genes
- The need for more genetic research about autism
- The wide-ranging causes and presentations of Autism Spectrum Disorder
- Autism and gender (women and girls)
- Scientific advances in our understanding of ASD and the future of this research
- And any other related topics
