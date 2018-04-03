National leaders in genetic autism research available for interviews during World Autism Awareness Month

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- April is World Autism Awareness Month (WAAM). SPARK for Autism (Simons Foundation Powering Autism Research for Knowledge), a landmark genetic research project, is spreading the word about the importance of autism research and recruiting more individuals and families to participate. SPARK's scientific leadership is available for interviews.

WHAT: SPARK for Autism is the nation's largest genetic study of autism ever.