National MS Society Commits $14.2 Million to New Research to Stop Multiple Sclerosis, Restore Function and End MS Forever

This commitment is the latest in the Society's relentless research effort, investing a projected $34 million in 2018 alone for new and ongoing studies around the globe. The Society stimulates studies worldwide, leverages opportunities, fosters collaboration, and shapes the research landscape to address the needs of people with MS.

A few of the of the new cutting-edge research projects include two projects at Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital exploring the role of gut bacteria in MS; studies focusing on ways to repair nerve-insulating myelin including one at University of California, San Francisco investigating the potential of repurposed medications to promote repair; and a team at the University of Washington testing non-pharmaceutical approaches to managing debilitating pain in MS.

"These new research projects and training awards strengthen the Society's comprehensive approach addressing critical research and scientific workforce priorities. Focusing our investments on the most important unanswered questions will lead to breakthroughs for people with MS," noted Bruce Bebo, PhD, National MS Society's Executive Vice President, Research.



"These research dollars are raised by hundreds of thousands of dedicated people across the country who walk, run, bike, and even trek through mud at our events. We honor their efforts, as well as the efforts of all who write checks to support our mission," said Cyndi Zagieboylo, the Society's President and CEO. "We could not fund this important research without them."

To find the best research with the most promise, the Society relies on more than 130 world-class scientists who volunteer their time to evaluate hundreds of proposals every year. This rigorous process assures that the Society invests in research that delivers results in the shortest time possible.



For a list of the grantees and a description of each project [https://www.nationalmssociety.org/NationalMSSociety/media/MSNationalFiles/Research/New-Research-Spring-2018.pdf].

