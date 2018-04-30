National Press Club Statement On Deaths of Journalists in Afghanistan

"We were angered and saddened by the news from Afghanistan today that at least nine of our colleagues were killed in a bombing in Kabul. This is a tragic reminder of the real risks journalists take when they are working in the field. It is reported some journalists were drawn to the site to cover the first explosion and were injured in the second. Among the journalists killed were Shah Marai a photographer from AFP and Abdullah Hawazai, 28, from Radio Free Europe. In a separate incident in Kohst Province a BBC Reporter Ahmad Shah was shot and killed. It was a tragic day with the greatest loss of life among journalists since the U.S. became involved in the conflict. We mourn with their families and their colleagues."

