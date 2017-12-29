National Press Club Urges Burma to Release Reuters Reporters

The duo had a meeting at a restaurant with two Burmese police officers on Dec. 12, where they were handed rolled up documents and told they could open them at home, according to Lone's wife, Pan Ei Mon, who spoke at a news conference this week in Yangon. After the journalists paid their bill and left the restaurant, "they were immediately grabbed by around seven or eight policemen who handcuffed them and arrested them," Pan Ei Mon told reporters.

The Burmese Ministry of Information has said the police have accused the journalists of "possessing information and secret government documents related to Rakhine state and security forces," Reuters reported.

The journalists insist they never violated the country's media law.

A Burmese court decided on Dec. 27 to extend the reporters' detention for at least two more weeks. The journalists have been allowed to meet with their families and an attorney.

"We call upon the Burmese government to release Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who appear to have been arrested on spurious grounds," said Jeffrey Ballou, NPC president. "These men were doing their job., and journalism is not a crime."

"If the Burmese government wishes Myanmar to become a stable, prosperous and thriving nation, it must accept that freedom of the press and respect for human rights is an integral part of achieving that," said Barbara Cochran, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute.

