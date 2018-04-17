National Psoriasis Foundation Elects New Leaders to Board of Directors

Dr. Husni is Vice Chair of Rheumatology, Director of the Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Center, Director of Clinical Outcomes Research, and Chair of Translational Functional Medicine Research at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. She is also an Assistant Professor at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University.

In her role as a staff physician at the Cleveland Clinic's Orthopedic and Rheumatologic Institute, Dr. Husni treats patients with a wide range of musculoskeletal diseases and systemic autoimmune conditions, such as psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and osteoarthritis.

She received her medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. Dr. Husni is a former member of the National Psoriasis Foundation medical board having served from 2011 to 2017.

Michael Graff is a Managing Director at Warburg Pincus in New York City and is involved with the firm's industrial and business services activities. Prior to joining Warburg Pincus, Graff served as president and chief operating officer of Bombardier Aerospace. Prior to that, Mr. Graff was a partner at McKinsey & Company in New York, London and Pittsburgh.

Graff and his wife Carol Ostrow became interested in NPF as psoriasis has affected their family. They appreciate the information and advocacy resources that NPF provides, and support the organization's research initiative to accelerate finding a cure.

Graff is chair of the United States Olympic Water Polo Committee and a member of the board of The Flea Theater. Graff received an A.B. in economics from Harvard College, and an M.S. from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

As members of the NPF Board of Directors, Husni and Graff will help direct the organization by determining goals, evaluating and approving long-term plans, and by working closely with NPF President and CEO, Randy Beranek to accomplish the organization's overall goals.

About the National Psoriasis Foundation

Serving its community through more than 50 years of patient support, advocacy, research funding, and education, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is the world's leading nonprofit fighting for individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The NPF mission is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and dramatically improve the lives of more than 8 million Americans affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. As part of that effort, NPF created its Patient Navigation Center to offer personalized assistance to everyone with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. To date, NPF has funded more than $17 million in research grants and fellowships that help drive discoveries that may lead to more and better treatments and ultimately a cure. Learn more at www.psoriasis.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-psoriasis-foundation-elects-new-leaders-to-board-of-directors-300630984.html

SOURCE National Psoriasis Foundation

Related Links

http://www.psoriasis.org

