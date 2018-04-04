National Robotics Week Brings More than 300 Events to All 50 States

"Science and technology are at the forefront of innovation, making STEM education a critical element in ensuring students are prepared for the future career landscape," said Congressman Joe Kennedy III. "At its core, National Robotics Week brings STEM experiences to all education levels across the country, providing greater access and opportunity for the next generation of innovators."

"As a pioneer in robotics, iRobot is proud to offer a resource for students and educators who are interested in learning about, or benefiting from, a robotics STEM program," said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot. "What's exciting about National Robotics Week is that there are literally hundreds of events taking place nationwide – hosted by companies and organizations that share our passion for STEM education – in which students, parents and educators can take part in."

A full list of 2018 registered events can be found at: http://www.nationalroboticsweek.org/Events.aspx.

National Robotics Week events include activities such as panel discussions, introductory robotics courses for kids, robotics competitions, robot demonstrations, tours of innovative labs and science fairs. This year, there are events happening in all 50 states. Below is a sample of events and announcements scheduled during the 2018 National Robotics Week:

Xconomy's Robo Madness 2018: Homecoming , Bedford, MA ( April 12, 2018 ; 12:30-6:30pm ET ): Hear from those on the cutting edge of robotics and artificial intelligence at Xconomy's annual Robo Madness conference. Among this year's lineup of keynote addresses is iRobot's founder, chairman and CEO, Colin Angle and Gary Shapiro , president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), who will discuss Robots and A.I. in Consumer Tech.

The Fortress Initiative's Robothon 2018 , York, PA ( April 7, 2018 ; 7:00am-9:30pm ET , April 8, 2018 12:00am-6:00pm ET ): Robothon is York Exponential's 30-hour York City Hackathon, open to students and the surrounding community, inspired by and focused on the advancement and innovation of collaborative robots.

USA Science & Engineering Festival , Washington D.C. ( April 7, 2018 ; 10:00am-6:00pm ET , April 8, 2018 ; 10:00am-4:00pm ET ): Explore 3,000 hands-on exhibits from the world's leading scientific and engineering societies, universities, government agencies, high-tech corporations and STEM organizations. The two-day Expo is perfect for children, teens, and families who want to inspire their curious minds.

Robotics Day at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis , Indianapolis, IN ( April 2, 2018 ; 10:00am-3:00pm ET ): Transform your understanding of robotics and take a look at how robots work and why they are an important part of people's daily lives. Watch demonstrations and participate in activities from IndianaFIRST, an organization dedicated to robotics and programs in the state of Indiana .

Robot Day, Bloomington, MN ( April 14, 2018 ; 9am-4pm CT ): Robot Day is The Works Museum's annual family event celebrating National Robotics Week. Round up your kids, friends, and family of all ages and drop in to experience hands-on robotics fun. See demos from robotics experts, interact with robots used in the industry, and meet student robotics teams showcasing their competition robots.

The National Robotics Week website has helpful resources available for anyone hosting an event. Resources include a template press release, National Robotics Week logo, Snapchat filters for download, 2018 trading cards, and an activity book for elementary school teachers, among other helpful items.

Additionally, during National Robotics Week there will be a 10 percent discount on iRobot's Create 2 Programmable Robot, a preassembled mobile robot based on the Roomba 600 Series Robot Vacuum that provides an out-of-the-box opportunity for educators, students and developers to program behaviors, sounds, movements, and add additional electronics.

For more information about National Robotics Week, go to: http://www.nationalroboticsweek.org/. National Robotics Week is also on Twitter (@roboweek and #roboweek) and Facebook facebook.com/roboweek).

iRobot is committed to building a future for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education in the United States. More information about iRobot's STEM efforts can be found at www.irobot.com/stem.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-robotics-week-brings-more-than-300-events-to-all-50-states-300624030.html

