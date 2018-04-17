National Runaway Safeline Recognizes 2018 Volunteer of the Year

"Volunteers like Kerrie are the lifeblood of our organization, and without them we wouldn't be as effective in providing the prevention and crisis intervention resources needed by youth and their families," said Maureen Blaha, NRS' executive director. "We congratulate Kerrie on this honor, and thank her for giving selflessly in service to our nation's youth."

Since 2015, Klein has volunteered about 360 hours of service in the 1-800-RUNAWAY crisis services center. "A few years ago, I was looking for ways to get more involved in the community. A coworker introduced me to the volunteer opportunities at NRS, and I was intrigued by NRS' mission and that it was based out of Chicago. After learning more about NRS, I knew I wanted to be part of it," said Klein. "NRS provides volunteers with fantastic training and support before and after you start working in the crisis services center. And more importantly, NRS gives you a way to connect to people in need and offer a helping hand, whether that be helping them find the resources they need or providing a word of encouragement when they're not sure what to do next. It's a great feeling to be able to help someone, even in a small way, when they're feeling overwhelmed. That and the incredible dedication of the NRS staff and other volunteers inspires me to keep coming back."

NRS makes more than 250,000 connections to help and hope through hotline (1-800-RUNAWAY), online (1800RUNAWAY.org) and offline resources. NRS provides crisis intervention and prevention services to families 24/7/365. Over 17,000 youth have been reunited with their families through NRS' Home Free program done in collaboration with Greyhound Lines. To learn more about volunteer opportunities in the 24-hour crisis services at NRS, visit 1800RUNAWAY.org.

