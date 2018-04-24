National Small Business Week kicks off in Washington, D.C. April 29-30

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Administrator Linda McMahon, the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, will be the keynote speaker to kick off the first leg of the 2018 National Small Business Week events in Washington, D.C. on April 29-30. Small business entrepreneurs, industry leaders and other award winners from around the country will converge on D.C. to receive awards ranging from exporting, outreach, contracting, lending, disaster recovery to manufacturing and research and development.
Last month, McMahon announced the Small Business Person of the Year state and territorial winners who will compete for the 2018 National Small Business Person of the Year. The National Small Business Person of the Year and three runners-up will be announced at the awards ceremony on Monday, April 30.
Media are invited to attend all events. Speakers and awardees will be made available for interviews.
All events will be livestreamed to www.sba.gov/nsbw. To follow along on social media use #SmallBusinessWeek.
Sunday, April 29
WHAT: 2018 NSBW Opening Awards Ceremony
WHEN: 6 -8:30 p.m. EDT
WHERE: United States Institute of Peace, 2301 Constitution Ave., NW, Washington, D.C. 20037
WHO: SBA Administrator Linda McMahon will honor individuals in the following award categories:
Small Business Development Center Excellence and Innovation Award
Veterans Business Outreach Center Excellence in Service Award
Women's Business Center of Excellence in Service Award
SCORE Chapter of the Year Award
Jody C. Raskind Lender of the Year
Small Business Investment Company of the Year
Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Volunteer
Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Public Official
Phoenix Awards for Small Business Disaster Recovery
HOW: Press must register for this event. Click here to register. Press arrival time 3:30 -5:30 p.m. EDT.
Monday, April 30
WHAT: 2018 NSBW Awards Luncheon
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. -2 p.m. EDT
WHERE: United States Institute of Peace, 2301 Constitution Ave., NW, Washington, D.C. 20037
WHO: SBA Administrator Linda McMahon will award the National Small Business Person of the Year and three runners-up and recognize individuals in the following award categories:
- Small Business Exporter of the Year
- Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year
- Small Business Subcontractor of the Year
- 8 (a) Graduate of the Year
- Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors)
- Construction
HOW: Press must register for this event. Click here to register. Press arrival time 9:30-11:30 a.m. EDT.
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start and grow their businesses. It delivers services to people through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
Cosponsorship Authorization #SBW2018
Contact: Carol Wilkerson carol.wilkerson@sba.gov
o: 202-205-8520 | c: 202-270-3876
www.sba.gov/news
Release Number: MA18-05
Release Number: MA18-05
SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration
