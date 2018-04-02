Data:

CPSC estimates falls from windows result in an average of about eight deaths annually to children five years or younger. An estimated 3,300, children ages five and younger, are treated each year in U.S. hospital emergency departments.

Safety Tips:

Take these simple and quick steps to prevent a window fall tragedy in your home.

Install window guards and window stops—window stops go on the side of the window tracks to keep the window from opening more than 4 inches.





Whenever possible, open windows from the top, NOT the bottom.





Keep furniture away from windows to limit a child's access.





Don't depend on screens to keep children from falling out. Screens keep bugs out; they won't keep children in.

Before opening windows where young children are present, this week and every week of the year, put safety first.

Learn more:

See our five minutes of prevention video here.

CPSC safety alert.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-window-safety-week-april-1-7-300622763.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

