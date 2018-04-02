National Window Safety Week April 1-7

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- After a long, cold winter, you're probably looking forward to opening the windows in your home to let the fresh spring air in! But an open window is an open invitation for a curious child to investigate and that could spell danger if an adult isn't around to supervise.
In an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of children and window falls, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is joining the National Safety Council in recognizing National Window Safety Week.
Data:
CPSC estimates falls from windows result in an average of about eight deaths annually to children five years or younger. An estimated 3,300, children ages five and younger, are treated each year in U.S. hospital emergency departments.
Safety Tips:
Take these simple and quick steps to prevent a window fall tragedy in your home.
- Install window guards and window stops—window stops go on the side of the window tracks to keep the window from opening more than 4 inches.
- Whenever possible, open windows from the top, NOT the bottom.
- Keep furniture away from windows to limit a child's access.
- Don't depend on screens to keep children from falling out. Screens keep bugs out; they won't keep children in.
Before opening windows where young children are present, this week and every week of the year, put safety first.
Learn more:
See our five minutes of prevention video here.
CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.
Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: 301-504-7908
Spanish: 301-504-7800
