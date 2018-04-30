Nationwide Advisory Solutions Launches New Website Redesigned using Advanced Analytics and Artificial Intelligence to Meet Unique Needs of RIAs, Fee-Based Advisors and Clients they Serve

"The vision behind our new redesign comes from partnering side by side on the front lines with RIAs and fee-based advisors to meet their demands for simplicity, transparency, more choice and greater value. As always, when our advisors speak—we listen," said Craig Hawley, Head of Nationwide Advisory Solutions. "Likewise, our expertise in using advanced analytics and cutting-edge technology to put the advisor at the center of everything we do allows us to gain deeper insights into their wants and needs, to ensure we can provide an exceptional digital advisor experience," Hawley continued. "With the launch of our newly redesigned site, we are now Nationwide Advisory Solutions, but our mission remains exactly the same: To help RIAs and fee-based advisors build their practice by sitting on the same side of the table as their clients, so they can accumulate more wealth and reach their financial goals."

The new site at www.nationwideadvisory.com continues to preserve the best of the existing site's functionality that RIAs and fee-based advisors currently use to optimize their practice and better serve their clients. For example, based on strong advisor demand and high satisfaction ratings, the account management and trading platform remains unchanged. At the same time, the new site creates a more customized one-to-one digital experience for advisors by employing a cutting-edge technology stack to better understand and instantly respond to their needs. Leveraging big data, advanced analytics, Artificial Intelligence and predictive profiling to provide advisors with real time personalization across multiple touchpoints, the new site can meet advisors where they want to be met—providing the right content they need, at the right time when they need it, to quickly make more informed decisions for their clients. Other new features to meet advisor demand include:

Simplified Navigation: Content and educational resources are more searchable, discoverable and actionable for both advisors and their clients.

The new site www.nationwideadvisory.com and former site www.jeffnat.com will run in parallel during a transition period, allowing advisors and their clients to adapt to the new features and functionality. In addition, RIAs and fee-based advisors are invited to register for an instructional webinar that will provide a high-level overview of the newly redesigned website, including how it will provide an enhanced digital experience for advisors and help them create greater value for their clients. To register, financial professionals may visit: http://learn.jeffnat.com/l/273512/2018-04-17/3hyjc4y

