Natural Extracts Innovated, Transformed and Diversely Laid Out to Embrace the Blue Ocean Market of Big Health

Driven by the policy and market dynamics, NEX China 2020 will take place at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (No. 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong) on June 22-24, 2020 , to build an international, large-scale, one-stop trade and exchange platform in the natural extract industry and boost the rapid and sustainable development of the big health industry!

Gathering well-known brands and key players of the industry

Over 85% of the stands have been booked in only three months. Well-known natural extract brands including INDENA, Layn Natural Ingredients, Beijing Gingko-Group, Tianjin Jianfeng, Zhucheng Haotian, Chongqing Joywin, Dalian InnoBio, Shaanxi Jiahe, Chenguang Biotech, and Wantuming Biological, etc. will gather in Halls E4 and E5 together with over 600 quality exhibitors, to reach an exhibition area of 20,000m2. They will present the visitors with innovative products and cutting-edge technologies: the monk fruit extract of Layn Natural Ingredients can resist to high temperature and acid and has a lasting flavor, and its mogroside is applied in foods, beverages, medicines and healthcare products as a natural, zero-calorie high-intensity sweetener; the gingko leaf extract of Chenguang Biotech has significant antagonism against PAF receptor and can act in terms of anti-inflammation, antiallergy, vasodilation, protection of heart and cerebral vessels, improvement of peripheral blood circulation, lowering of serum cholesterol, and assistance of anticancer, etc.; the instantized branched-chain amino acid microcapsule powder of Dalian InnoBio has characteristics of instant dissolution in water, high purity, low bitter taste, and resistance to high temperature acid and alkali, etc., can relieve fatigue, replenish energy, and muscle soreness and is applied in sports drinks and energy drinks, etc. With the increasing demands from the consumer market for product safety and efficacy, those leading enterprises will prove quality of their products using their R&D strength and technological expertise, and jointly write a new chapter of industry development.

Rich resources inside and outside China upon 12 years of deep cultivation

NEX China has shared a common fate with the natural extract industry since established in 2008; it has not only witnessed the flourishing of the global natural extract industry but also grown from originally a zone to a high-end brand event with a leading scale in Asia; it has been widely recognized in the industry and become a weather vane directing the industry development. Over the past 12 years, the exhibition has given full play to the bridge and platform roles, connected global buyers from the health products, pharmaceuticals and food sectors and gathered industry giants as end-customers, including By-Health, Amway, Nutrilite, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Bayer, and Pfizer, etc. NEX China 2020 is expected to attract over 75,000 visits of industry professionals, including 25,000 visits of overseas buyers from over 140 countries and regions such as the US, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and Italy. The event will further help suppliers expand cooperation channels, get insight into the international market and obtain effective business opportunities.

Depending on the rich resources of CPhI Worldwide, SupplySide West and VitaFoods Asia, all under Informa Markets, NEX China is strongly supported by over 100 Chinese and overseas media and associations, including NutraIngredients Asia, Natural Products Insider, Newhope, CPhI.CN, Foodmate.net, and Foodex360.com, etc., to achieve high exposure in omni-media channels online and offline and provide a one-stop marketing solution.

Seizing cutting-edge trends of big health

With the combining mode of "conference" and "exhibition", NEX China has been leading the innovation and upgrades of the industry, bringing about rich content on new achievements, dynamics, ideas and trends. In 2020, the organizer will continue to join hands with authoritative institutions and senior industry experts to present hi-end concurrent events including Natural Ingredient Conference 2020 (NIC 2020), 2020 Nutritional and Functional Food Development and Innovation Summit and Natural Extract Application Workshop, 2020 Seminar on Application Technology for Research and Development of Functional Food. Centering on big health concepts and representing multiple perspectives, the concurrent events will actively explore policies, regulations and technology trends, share valuable insights from industry elites, deepen the understanding of the industry development trends, advise and guide the enterprises to strengthen their competitiveness, and jointly boost the sustainable development of natural extract and big health industries.

Furthermore, the Natural Extracts & Products Cocktail Party (Award & Networking) will take place again as an annual event, where the Top 10 Exporting Enterprises of Plant Extract in China in 2019, Product Innovation Award of Plant Extract in 2020, and Technology Innovation Award of Plant Extract in 2020 will be announced and the award-winning innovative products will be centrally exhibited in the zone and broadcasted through roadshows, to trigger innovation and vitality of the natural extract industry.

