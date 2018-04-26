Natural Gas Fuels For Houston's Ship Channel

How can we meet growing demand and drive cleaner air at the same time? Fortunately, Freedom CNG has the answer and the local infrastructure already in place to drive cleaner air and it is simple. Replacing dirty diesel with clean CNG has an immediate positive impact on air quality and the bottom line. CNG is abundant, powerful and cost effective.

As well as supplying clean fuels to Metro, Schlumberger, Houston Distributing Company and Waste Corporations of America's fleet, Freedom CNG is providing education in the form of workshops, and grants in-order to upgrade the fleet equipment and stay on the leading edge of the clean energy movement in trucking.

With the transition from diesel to natural gas two of the largest ports in the US, Los Angeles and Long Beach each handling near $270 billion in cargo every year, residents will begin to see immediate improvement in air quality. The transition could, and should be implemented to other major port cities such as Houston, New York, and Savannah. CNG vehicles exceed the new Federal guidelines for air quality that are being implemented by the EPA.

"Cities have the responsibility to do everything in their power to protect the air our residents breathe."- Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston in a Special to HuffPost.

We are not talking about small municipalities making these changes, but some of the biggest cities in the world. By 2025 diesel and diesel engines will not be allowed in Paris, Madrid, Mexico City and Athens. City leaders are beginning to recognize the long-term concerns of diesel emissions and Freedom CNG is providing a valuable solution here in Houston.

Freedom CNG's mission is to improve air quality by utilizing abundant local resources, reduce dependency on foreign oil, and create high quality local jobs.

