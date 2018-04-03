NAU Country Insurance Company Expands Iteris ClearAg Offerings

"We are committed to providing our agents with the most advanced digital agriculture tools available to help their farmers stay informed about the impacts of weather and environmental conditions on their fields," said Michael Deal, chief marketing and technology officer at NAU Country. "The addition of Iteris' ClearAg Spray Advisor and crop growth stage models provides our customers with field-level data for even better risk management, especially as it relates to the application of agrochemicals at critical crop growth stages."

The ClearAg Spray Advisor provides information to help minimize spray risks and liability, while ensuring product efficacy and crop safety. Users of NAU Country's crop management tool, Field Insights, will now have access to ClearAg data that can identify the most critical spray application window based on environmental conditions.

"With access to Iteris' ClearAg Spray Advisor capabilities and crop growth stage models, NAU Country agents and farmers have access to the most relevant crop environment conditions for better risk management, especially around in-field spray applications," said Jim Chambers, senior vice president and general manager, Agriculture and Weather Analytics at Iteris. "ClearAg solutions strive to reduce crop production challenges for agriculture professionals, and the availability of ClearAg smart content through NAU Country's tool, Field Insights, enables producers to mitigate risk from spray drift and volatilization, and minimize crop damage and yield loss."



For more information about accessing ClearAg data through NAU Country's tool, Field Insights, contact your local NAU Country agent today. If you are not currently affiliated with NAU Country and would like to learn more, please contact 800-942-6557 or itmarketing@naucountry.com.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About NAU Country Insurance Company

NAU Country Insurance Company is a leading multi-peril crop insurance company passionate about serving the American farmer and supporting their agents in the continental U.S. Headquartered in Ramsey, MN with branch offices in 10 locations, NAU Country has grown over the years by providing outstanding customer service and leading-edge technology. NAU Country is currently licensed in 48 states and employs over 700 field and office staff across the country. As a division of QBE Insurance Group Ltd., one of the top 20 insurers worldwide, NAU Country has the financial strength for today's insurance environment. Visit us at naucountry.com for more information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About QBE

QBE North America is an integrated specialist insurer, which is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the largest insurers and reinsurers worldwide. QBE NA reported Gross Written Premiums in 2017 of $4.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2017 results can be found at www.qbena.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 31 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbena.com, or follow QBE North America on Twitter.

