Nautic Alert ® Chooses ComMar Sales, LLC as Their Exclusive Eastern US Manufacturer Representative

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nautic Alert is pleased to announce it has chosen ComMar Sales, LLC as its designated exclusive manufacturer's representative covering the NE, Mid-Atlantic, and SE territories of the U.S. Nautic Alert is leading the marine industry in advanced monitoring, security, safety, and tracking technology with its EDGE-based IoT platform that transforms intelligence from the cloud to a compact globally connected system onboard. The breakthrough applications this platform delivers is driving demand into both the recreational and commercial marine sectors, and ComMar is an excellent fit for managing those relationships.

"We strategically choose ComMar because their company represents the most trusted and knowledgeable marine component experts in territories they cover. Today's customer expects more from their boatbuilder, dealer, and broker, and doesn't want to wait for a critical failure to tell them they have a high water condition and their boat is sinking, or to just report an issue to them based on an on/off sensor type. Our advanced technology uses SMART sensors designed to measure and analyze data, learn trends, and notify key personnel when or before an issue occurs so it can be resolved promptly and automatically. With the increasing complexity of boat systems, being able to correlate various data sets in real-time is key to gaining insight and thwarting potential issues. ComMar is a perfect fit for that role and an extension to our company." -- Nick Velado, VP, Nautic Alert.

Nautic Alert's latest technology is demonstrated in the new, award-winning Insight X2, an Internet of Things (IoT) marine telematics solution for boat monitoring, yacht monitoring, and security. Designed to give early detection and controls for both on board and remote use, X2 leads the industry with custom engineered solutions including the industry's first microwave and FLIR-based intrusion detection system. The system includes the first SMART, patented, Nevata Bilge Controller designed to replace a float switch from above the waterline, detect virtually any issue in the bilge related to the pump, plumbing, or electrical, control untreated bilge water, measure water-levels, and issue compliance reports. New search-and-rescue technology enables two-way messaging with responders, and their new XCaliber Anti-Theft system is designed to make financing and insurance easier for new boat customers. Nautic Alert's Insight X2 is the recipient of SAIL Magazine's 2017 Freeman K. Pittman Innovation Award.

"We're extremely excited about making ComMar our salesforce on the ground in these territories. With us being a technology company, ComMar fills a very specific and needed role for us, and they have a stellar track record for market penetration and guiding customers with the right solution." -- Nick Velado, VP, Nautic Alert

Nautic Alert is a brand name of Market Spectrum, Inc. designed and manufactured for marine recreational boats and commercial vessels to monitor, detect events before it becomes a problem, and to communicate on board or remotely. Nautic Alert is a scalable platform that can integrate custom features on request. For more information, visit www.nauticalert.com or contact Market Spectrum Inc. at (800) 385-1674.

