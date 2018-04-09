As U.S. ATM operators began deploying the MB2000, they were impressed with the reliability and ease of maintenance. As customers became confident and familiar with the Hyosung product, they provided market feedback of their own, and requested a 1000 note capacity version of the MB2000. Hyosung listened and six months after the MB2000 was launched, the MB1000 was introduced to market. This iconic machine dominated the U.S. landscape, and quickly became one of the most popular machines in America.

"We are proud of our heritage in the U.S. retail ATM market, and we are honored that so many customers put their faith in our ability to continue to deliver best-in-class solutions to the market," said Sungmahn Kim, EVP & COO of Nautilus Hyosung America. "We are excited to march into the future with our loyal customers and continue to innovate, inspire, and lead."

About Nautilus Hyosung America

Hyosung is the North American subsidiary of South Korea-based Hyosung, Inc., a global leader in providing ATMs to the retail off-premises and financial institution markets. Since entering the North American market in 1998, Hyosung has become the largest provider of ATMs in the United States. Hyosung is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and provides research and development support in its Global Software Center in Dayton, Ohio.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nautilus-hyosung-america-celebrates-20-years-of-innovation-in-the-united-states-300626526.html

SOURCE Nautilus Hyosung America

Related Links

http://www.nhausa.com

