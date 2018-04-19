Nautilus Hyosung America Opens New Corporate Learning Center Amid Continued Growth

The new 11,000 square-foot training center, located at 3100 Premier Drive, is less than a mile from Hyosung's corporate headquarters in Irving, Texas. The new learning center will support Hyosung's growing service division as well as Hyosung's channel and retail partners. The new learning center will house over 40 ATMs and teller cash recyclers (TCR) models as well as full-time trainers with the capacity to train over 50 technicians at any given time.

While Hyosung will continue to conduct training at the company's Brea, California and Chicago, Illinois facilities, all training for Hyosung new hire field service engineers (FSEs), value added resellers (VARs), independent ATM deployers (IADs) and independent sales organizations (ISOs) will be conducted at the new training facility in Irving, Texas.

"We expanded our first training center almost a year and a half ago to accommodate growth and we surprised ourselves with how fast we outgrew that space," said Tony Manno, Vice President of Services at Hyosung. "In a very short time, we've gone from having no FSEs on staff to employing over 400 people across 42 states servicing over 17,500 ATMs and counting."

With over 180,000 ATMs in the U.S. alone, Hyosung is adding nearly 100 ATMs per week under service contracts and expects to train over 350 Hyosung employees by the end of the year in addition to the company's business partners and approved service organizations. Training classes will cover a wide range of products and topics including installation, maintenance, troubleshooting and testing for both retail and financial institutions ATMs and teller cash recyclers (TCRs).

"Our philosophy has always been to over invest in Hyosung technician training and this is one area where we are adamant about not taking any short cuts," said Manno. "No Hyosung technician is permitted to service an ATM or TCR until they have completed training and have passed all exams."

After training is complete, new technicians are teamed up with senior technicians for several weeks in order to ensure Hyosung customers receive best-in-class service at all times.

Hyosung is the North American subsidiary of South Korea-based Hyosung, Inc., a global leader in providing ATMs to the retail off-premises and financial institution markets. Since entering the North American market in 1998, Hyosung has become the largest provider of ATMs in the United States. Hyosung is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and provides research and development support in its Global Software Center in Dayton, Ohio.

