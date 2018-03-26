Nautilus, Inc. Fitness Solutions uses Birst Enterprise Analytics Platform to Get Single View of Business

With a brand portfolio including Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Octane Fitness®, Schwinn®, Modern Movement® and Universal®, Nautilus, Inc. develops innovative products to support healthy living through direct and retail channels, as well as in commercial channels with Octane Fitness® products.

Jared Smith, Director, Application and Data Services at Nautilus, Inc., noted that the company's business analysts had "rich veins of data to tap into," particularly from its direct business. With Birst, he noted, "We have been able to better understand all of the data we are collecting and put it to better use."

By following Birst's Value-Based Design (VBD) approach, Nautilus identified additional Key Value Indicators (KVIs) in its business and homed in on the drivers most impacting those metrics.

The Birst platform enabled Nautilus to consolidate data from a variety of sources across the business – including telephony data – into a single view that business analysts could use to glean insights on marketing and sales performance.

Using the platform's self-service capabilities, the analysts could create sophisticated dashboards and visualizations, in an automated fashion, and drill down on data to determine ways in which to better track lead conversion, and adjust the timing of advertising outreach to its customers and prospects.

Nautilus business leaders can access these dashboards on the go, via Birst Mobile, to quickly spot sales trends and make adjustments to its business, as well as provide real-time coaching in individual or team meetings.

"Birst gives our business analysts the ability to own every aspect of preparing the data, visualizing it, and pulling insights from it," Smith said. "You can't do that with legacy BI and analytics systems."

According to Smith, one of the biggest advantages of Birst's cloud-based platform is that it delivers both the ability to connect, prepare and relate data on the back-end and produce rich and automated dashboards, reports and visualizations on the front-end.

On the back-end, the platform can connect, prepare and relate data from IT-owned data sources such as enterprise data warehouses, enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and supply chain management (SCM) systems and applications, etc. – as well as from line-of-business-owned data sources such as spreadsheets, marketing automation, social networking, project management, and cloud storage systems and applications, etc.

On the front-end, Birst's Adaptive User Interface and Open Client Interface support different analytic styles (visual discovery, dashboards, reporting, mobile) and third-party tools.

"We would need to go to two or three vendors to get the capabilities that Birst provides within a single platform," Smith said.

