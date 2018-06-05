Navago Marketplace Launches; Connects Passionate Indie Brands with Health-Conscious Consumers

Navago curates a growing list of over 1,000 products from over 50 independent companies that specialize in creating non-toxic, organics-based beauty and wellness solutions for women and men committed to, or curious about healthy lifestyles.

"Like other smaller Indie brands, we understand how to create amazing organic and natural products", said Mariska Nicholson, Founder of Olive + M. "What Navago brings to us is their depth of resources and expertise on the marketing side."

"Navago's programs help Indie brands like ours attract customers and increase sales in a very cost-effective way. This is the stuff most small brands find really hard to do. Navago makes it very easy."

After a brand's products are uploaded onto the platform, Navago launches email campaigns, display advertising, Google shopping ads, retargeting ads, social media programs, and media partnerships, all in support of the brand.

Many of these initiatives feature multiple complementary brands, so marketing budgets are effectively utilized, performance tracked and optimized, and escalating costs from fraudulent traffic minimized.

"We are passionate about Indie brands that are creating high quality products in an eco-conscious way," says Phil Dubois, CEO of AdAmplify Corp., the company that developed the Navago software platform."

"We specifically select our Indie brands to satisfy the needs of our community – our customers, influencers and media in the beauty and wellness spheres. We dedicate programs, promotional efforts and our in-house resources to supporting these brands so they are better able to compete in a highly competitive market."

About Navago:

Inspired by the passion of their online community – customers, Indie brands and influencers – Navago (www.navago.com) curates premium natural and organic products exclusively from Indie brands that support and sustain healthy and eco-conscious lifestyles.

About AdAmplify:

AdAmplify (www.adamplify.com) develops a software platform that makes marketing easier and more effective for brands, attracting new customers and generating new revenue through its suite of proprietary marketing and e-commerce solutions.

