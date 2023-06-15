Navigate Launches Marketplace For Platform Contributors

New blockchain and AI mapping project unlocks gift card rewards for users around the world contributing to Navigate Maps

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate, a platform building an AI-powered map from crowdsourced data, announced the launch of the Navigate Marketplace, a first-of-its-kind digital storefront where platform contributors can redeem gift cards from global brands with Navigate's native utility token, NVG8, which users earn each time they contribute imagery to Navigate Maps.

Navigate Marketplace

Navigate Marketplace is a new platform exclusive to Navigate contributors—users that earn NVG8 tokens from capturing and uploading aerial and street-level imagery to Navigate Maps. The launch of the Marketplace allows current and future contributors to utilize those NVG8 tokens and redeem gift cards from hundreds of brands, including Wayfair, Under Armour, Royal Caribbean, UberEats, Jiffy Lube, EA, Chevron, AirBNB, and many more. Currently available across 20+ countries, Navigate Marketplace is a new addition to the platform that will continue to expand its offerings, providing real-world utility to contributors.

"Many companies owe their success to the passion and creativity of their communities, who, all too often, see nothing in return. This is where Navigate is different," said JT Seigfreid, Director of Strategy at Navigate. "We firmly believe that our contributors deserve more, and the Navigate Marketplace underscores this commitment."

Navigate Maps is designed for individuals and enterprises seeking a deeper understanding of their surroundings. With advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and fresh imagery of the world, Navigate Maps allows anyone, anywhere to uncover actionable insights. Created and maintained by the Navigate contributor community, Navigate Maps is a new, digital guide to our dynamic world that crowdsources imagery from people around the globe. Whether it's from a smartphone, drone, or dashcam, contributors can capture imagery to earn NVG8 tokens.

Legacy maps often lack updated data, resulting in stale imagery of the world. By crowdsourcing imagery, Navigate is designed to continuously update with fresh data, resulting in a better map for everyone. Each contributor plays a critical role in this effort, and in turn, they receive rewards through the Navigate platform. With the Navigate rewards program and Marketplace, contributors who help power Navigate Maps can now redeem gift cards from their favorite brands with each upload.

"With Navigate, we are redefining how the world builds new applications," said Ali Husain, AI and blockchain software architect and Navigate Advisor. "Navigate is about the community benefiting from a platform they help build. It is critical for users to benefit from sharing data, rather than doing it for free."

About Navigate

Navigate is a new ecosystem where people around the world contribute data that is used to power applications. By crowdsourcing high-value datasets and rewarding users for contributions, Navigate is building a new class of community-powered applications that will offer much more than what today's software can provide. Navigate Maps is the first step in bringing this community-powered ecosystem to life. It is a next-generation digital map, crowdsourcing high-resolution imagery to bring you better data—faster. By looking past traditional mapping features, Navigate Maps instead focuses on using unique datasets and artificial intelligence to help users better understand the planet. To learn more about Navigate, sign up to contribute, or explore Navigate Maps, visit nvg8.io.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102677/graphic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102676/Group_49459_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Navigate