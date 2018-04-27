Navitus Health Solutions Residency Director Named AMCP Award Recipient

This award recognizes Wickizer for her successful work as residency director, residency preceptor, student preceptor, clinical instructor, chapter advisor, peer reviewer, mentor, and volunteer. In 2013, she launched Navitus' Residency Program, the first managed care residency program in Wisconsin. Through the program, pharmacy residents receive advanced training in leadership, communication, pharmacy benefit management (PBM) data analysis, and clinical management to prepare them to work in a managed care setting. Since Navitus' Residency Program launch, nine residents have completed the program, and in July three new residents will enter the program. Julie Olson, Director of Clinical Programs, Product Development and Prior Authorization, said, "We congratulate Marnie on her well-deserved award for her work as Residency Director. The Navitus Residency Program has been very effective at producing knowledgeable and driven pharmacy leaders, and we see the program continuing to be innovative and highly impactful within the managed care space."

During the residency program, pharmacists engage in research projects to benefit patients and the broader health care community. Past research has spanned adherence, hepatitis B, diabetes, Value-Based Design, Medication Therapy Management (MTM), and more. Residents then share results at various health care conferences. Wickizer, along with her colleagues, students, and residents, has presented projects at the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin Educational Conference, the AMCP Nexus, the Great Lakes Pharmacy Resident Conference, and the AMCP Annual Meeting, and has been published in the Journal of Managed Care and Specialty Pharmacy and the Journal of Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin.

