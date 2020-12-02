NB Pure, Natural Ingredient Supplement Brand, Announces Corporate Wellness Program for Businesses

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What's a better gift than peace of mind this holiday season? With another wave of COVID-19 in effect and numbers reaching an all-time high, companies across numerous industries are searching for extra ways to take care of their staff. To help companies achieve this goal, NB Pure , is today announcing the launch of their corporate wellness program that will allow businesses to offer customizable wellness kits to their employees.

Over the last eight months, the demand for vitamins and supplements has skyrocketed and NB Pure has seen a consistent 13% spike in sales over this time last year. The natural ingredient supplement company has decided to use this added pandemic boost to do good in their community and across the nation.

"At NB Pure, we're dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes – from a Mom & Pop shop with five workers to a corporation with 100,000 employees," said Jana Jones-Lybarger, executive sales director at NB Pure. "Today, that means helping companies show their team extra love and support during these times by making our wellness and immunity supplements accessible in a unique and efficient way."

Depending on the wellness needs of the company and its employees, executives can choose from a variety of convenient immune-boosting supplements to include in their customized NB Pure wellness kits – such as their Zinc Up , Vitamin D3 Spray, or OnSet Immunity Boost . The options are endless!

Wayfair , the world's largest destination for home decor and furniture, partnered with NB Pure to launch a customized wellness kit for their corporate team. The Wayfair wellness kit included NB Pure's Pure Advantage Hydr8 , an effervescent drink mix that promotes cellular hydration.

Christmas came early for Wayfair employees as the wellness kits were a huge success, especially the team drivers. "Our Manager Jocelyn took the time to have wellness kits made for us. Knowing she cared about our hydration when working 12 to 14-hour days means a lot. I can truly feel the difference in my energy and it tastes great. The root work for success is health and preparation," said Brett Davis, a Wayfair driver assistant. The face mask, bag and arm sleeves included in the NB Pure Wellness kit are things Wayfair employees are also getting a lot of use from.

As the demand for vitamins and supplements continues to rise, many of NB Pure's retail partners have increased their orders for the brand's immune-boosting products and with the anticipated success of their corporate wellness program, the brand is on track to reach their 2020 sales goals. This adds to Jones-Lybarger already impressive achievement of increasing the brand's e-commerce sales by over 150% in her first year on the job.

"We are an internally funded brand and to get to where we are while the vitamin and supplement industry is booming shows that our products speak for themselves. It's exciting to play such a large role in helping NB Pure reach its full potential," said Jones-Lybarger.

To get started with your companies customized wellness kit, contact the NB Pure team at [email protected]. To keep up with the brand's latest innovations in the health and wellness space, visit the NB Pure website at www.nbpure.us or follow their Instagram page @nbpure .

About NB Pure

NB Pure has been in the dietary supplement industry for over 25 years. Their mission is to provide the highest quality supplements to those who seek a natural approach to their everyday health care needs. Their commitment to excellence ensures that their products meet and exceed industry standards for purity, potency, and bioavailability and allows them to provide consumers with cutting edge and innovative products.

