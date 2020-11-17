NBA Champion Pau Gasol Gathers a Field of Leading Experts and Influencers for the Gasol Foundation's Nutrition & Food Injustice Virtual Summit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pau Gasol, Gasol Foundation Co-Founder and UNICEF Global Champion for Nutrition & Zero Childhood Obesity Will Host a Virtual Summit this Wednesday, November 18th.

The Nutrition and Food Injustice Summit will bring together an impressive group of experts and influencers including: Founder of World Central Kitchen, José Andrés, Chef Roy Choi, Beyond Meat Founder, Ethan Brown, Ron Finley, "The Gangsta Gardener", NBA Champion, Marc Gasol and experts from the Fair Food Network, Duke University's World Food Policy Center and Dr. David Ludwig from Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard. Speakers will discuss the importance of nutrition on overall health and wellbeing and solutions to growing food insecurity issues as the result of COVID-19. The pandemic has exacerbated existing issues of food insecurity and food injustice. There is a need for both immediate and long-term solutions to keep children and families healthy and well fed. What are the steps necessary to achieve equity in our food systems? How can we as a community come together to be part of the solution? The event will provide answers to these questions, and so much more.

"The number of food insecure families has increased nearly 50% in the US since COVID-19 began. We must all come together to find solutions to this growing crisis and ensure all families have equal access to healthy foods", said Pau Gasol, President of Gasol Foundation. "I want to thank the Chan Soon-Shiong Family Foundation and City National Bank for teaming up with the Gasol Foundation to make this event possible."

The Nutrition and Food Injustice Virtual Summit will take place on Wednesday, November 18th, from 10:00am-12:00pm PT. For more information and to register for free, visit: https://www.gasolfoundation.org/nutrition-and-food-injustice-virtual-summit/

About Gasol Foundation - Gasol Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by NBA Champion Brothers, Pau and Marc Gasol. The foundation works to eradicate childhood obesity through research, holistic, data-driven programming and to illuminate the obesity crisis as the greatest opportunity to invest in the health of our future. For more information visit: https://www.gasolfoundation.org/

Contact: Kristina Justiniano, Director, Gasol Foundation at [email protected] or 213-537-7505

SOURCE Gasol Foundation

Related Links

https://www.gasolfoundation.org

